Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/21 08:57:13 am
37.49 EUR   +2.21%
08:48aSOFTWARE AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
06:33aSOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:25aSOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOFTWARE AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank

10/21/2021 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank's analyst Armin Kremser maintains his Sell rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SOFTWARE AG
08:48aSOFTWARE AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
06:33aSOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:25aSOFTWARE AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
01:14aSOFTWARE : delivers consecutive quarters of Group and Digital Business revenue growth
PU
10/20SOFTWARE AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
10/20SOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/19SOFTWARE AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/19SOFTWARE AG : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/19SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10/19SOFTWARE : Ad hoc Disclosure (Inside Information according to article 17 MAR) - Adjustment..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 829 M 965 M 965 M
Net income 2021 83,4 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
Net cash 2021 265 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 2 714 M 3 160 M 3 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 696
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,68 €
Average target price 43,01 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Streibich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG10.02%3 160
ORACLE CORPORATION50.04%264 183
SAP SE15.50%170 097
SERVICENOW, INC.23.74%134 952
DOCUSIGN, INC.22.02%53 362
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.86%38 056