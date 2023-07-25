SOFTWARE AG : Sell rating from Baader Bank
Today at 10:41 am
Baader Bank analyst Knut Woller reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is decreased from EUR 33 to EUR 32.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:06:03 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.19 EUR
|-0.48%
|-0.45%
|+29.15%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.98%
|2 567 M $
|+54.79%
|2 571 M $
|+16.95%
|2 609 M $
|+1.60%
|2 635 M $
|+33.75%
|2 490 M $
|+31.52%
|2 753 M $
|+10.86%
|2 891 M $
|+5.44%
|2 167 M $
|+43.83%
|2 156 M $
|-37.11%
|2 035 M $