Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:53:09 2023-05-05 am EDT
33.41 EUR   -5.19%
09:23aSilver Lake's new bid for Software AG remains below Bain's offer
DP
06:28aECB Rate Move, Adidas Earnings Nudge German Stocks Higher
MT
05:58aITAC Software is a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Lake's new bid for Software AG remains below Bain's offer

05/05/2023 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Technology investor Silver Lake has increased its offer for the planned takeover of Software AG in the face of a counter-offer - but remains below the latter's rumored high. The Americans are now offering shareholders 32 euros per share and still have the company's support. Shortly before, it had become known on the previous evening, according to a report by the news agency Bloomberg, that the financial investor Bain Capital probably offers 34 euros and wants to merge the Darmstadt-based company with its software company Rocket Software. Shareholders had already speculated on a bidding war anyway - on Friday, the share fell after the start of trading.

The SDax-listed stock was last down just under 3.7 percent in the morning at 33.94 euros. On the previous evening, the share price had closed above 35 euros - apparently investors had hoped for a premium on the Bain offer from Silver Lake. The bids are both significantly higher than the share price before the takeover plans became known; at the time, the share was trading at around 20 euros. In late summer 2021, however, the share was still worth 44 euros at its high, and in September 2020 even a few cents more.

Two weeks ago, Silver Lake put an initial offer of 30 euros on the table and had already secured a large block of shares from its major shareholder, the Software AG Foundation. In addition, the Californians bought 5 percent on the market, thus increasing their share to 30.1 percent. According to the latest voting rights notifications, Bain Capital holds a good 10 percent of the voting rights indirectly - 4.5 percent directly via the portfolio company Rocket Software. Bain has secured access to another 5.5 percent through financial instruments.

Software AG continues to support Silver Lake's offer, the company said of the increased bid. The software specialist confirmed the existence of another offer, but did not give any names or conditions. The Darmstadt-based company stressed its intention to recommend that shareholders accept Silver Lake's increased offer. The Management Board and an independent takeover committee formed on behalf of the Supervisory Board had examined the "non-binding" counter-offer - which was subject to certain conditions that could not be met. On this basis, however, the new offer was negotiated with the investor Silver Lake.

Software AG CEO Sanjay Brahmawar had admitted around the time the first takeover offer by Silver Lake became known that he had not sought further offers from the market. "Silver Lake has already demonstrated strong support for our strategic vision and values," the executive had said. Company co-founder and foundation chairman Peter Schnell called Silver Lake an "ideal partner."

Silver Lake is advertising that Software AG will remain an independent company and continue to be headquartered in Germany. The investor himself stated that he was not interested in a partnership with another party that could support or demand a sale to a foreign competitor and the detrimental social effects that would entail.

The financing of the offer, which is now worth 2.4 billion euros as a result of the increase, has been secured, the statement added. In addition, the Software AG Foundation could not withdraw from the purchase agreement for a good quarter of the shares. The agreement with the foundation is also not dependent on reaching the minimum acceptance threshold of the offer of 50 percent. Ultimately, Silver Lake wants to take Software AG off the stock market and reportedly support the group's expensive conversion to a subscription business model.

Bain's rumored offer of 34 euros is worth about 2.5 billion euros. According to the Bloomberg news agency, hedge fund Elliott is also getting involved and has bought a block of shares - the amount is not known. Notification of voting rights is only mandatory for shares of more than three percent. Elliott boss and US star investor Paul Singer is known for buying into ongoing takeovers and wanting to earn money from them.

Although Bain is keeping a low profile on its own intentions, ultimately the deal involves a merger of its own company Rocket Software and Software AG. Among other things, Rocket Software is active in the field of database software. Software AG grew up with the database business and still operates it, but has meanwhile shifted its focus to integration software for the interlinking of different IT systems.

A merger of two companies could create a larger, more powerful provider or ultimately result in a breakup. According to its own statements, Silver Lake is striving to make the company stronger and more profitable over the coming years, away from the spotlight of the stock market. In the end, however, there could be an exit to make money - as is the business model of financial investors. The acquisition is expected to take place this year, and Software AG expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter.

Silver Lake is known as an investor in technology companies; among other things, the Americans also want to take over SAP's market research subsidiary Qualtrics together with the Canadian pension fund CPP Investment in a billion-dollar deal.

Silver Lake had already invested in Software AG in 2022 via a convertible bond. Since then, the investor has provided two members of the Darmstadt-based company's supervisory board, Christian Lucas, the company's chief supervisor, and James Whitehurst, an IT expert. According to official statements, the two are staying out of the takeover process because of the conflict of interest. However, they know the company well through their committee work./men/tav/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX 0.37% 13717.62 Delayed Quote.14.61%
SILVER -2.86% 25.263 Delayed Quote.7.14%
SOFTWARE AG -5.11% 33.44 Delayed Quote.45.50%
All news about SOFTWARE AG
09:23aSilver Lake's new bid for Software AG remains below Bain's offer
DP
06:28aECB Rate Move, Adidas Earnings Nudge German Stocks Higher
MT
05:58aITAC Software is a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM)
AQ
05:46aITAC Software is a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™
AQ
05:12aSoftware AG bidding war: Support for deep bid weighs
DP
04:26aWarburg Research upgrades Software AG to 'Hold' - Target 32 euros
DP
03:57aSOFTWARE AG : Warburg Research withdraws its Sell rating
MD
05/04Silver Lake Ups Takeover Bid for Software AG to EUR2.4 Billion Amid Bain Capital Offer
MT
05/04Sector Update: Tech Stocks Dropping Late Thursday
MT
05/04Software AG supports Silver Lake's improved bid
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 006 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
Net income 2023 62,9 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net Debt 2023 219 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,4x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 2 607 M 2 869 M 2 869 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 35,24 €
Average target price 28,38 €
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG45.50%2 869
ORACLE CORPORATION15.95%256 400
SAP SE26.49%156 575
SERVICENOW, INC.10.88%87 712
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.95%40 884
HUBSPOT, INC.55.24%22 280
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer