  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:14 2023-04-21 am EDT
19.97 EUR   +1.94%
04/21Silver Lake to buy Germany's Software AG in $2.42 billion deal
RE
04/21Silverlake wants to buy Software AG for 30 euros per share - foundation supported
DP
04/21Silver Lake to buy Germany's Software AG for $2.42 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Lake to buy Germany's Software AG in $2.42 billion deal

04/21/2023 | 07:01pm EDT
(Reuters) - Private-equity firm Silver Lake has offered to buy Software AG in a deal that values the German business software developer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.42 billion).

The offer price of 30 euros per share in cash by Silver Lake-controlled Blitz 22-449 SE represents a premium of 53% to Software AG's closing price of 19.59 euros on Thursday.

In February 2022, Silver Lake had invested 344 million euros in the software developer's convertible bond, which upon conversion would represent nearly 9% of issued Software AG shares, the company said in a statement.

Software AG's board and takeover committee are "highly supportive" of the offer and intend to recommend it to its shareholders, the company said.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER -0.66% 25.083 Delayed Quote.5.41%
SOFTWARE AG 1.94% 19.97 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 006 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
Net income 2023 60,9 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2023 185 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 1 477 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,97 €
Average target price 24,41 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG-17.55%1 590
ORACLE CORPORATION17.21%256 022
SAP SE19.93%147 986
SERVICENOW, INC.20.45%95 287
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.34%41 040
HUBSPOT, INC.45.01%20 600
