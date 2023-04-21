Advanced search
Mandatory Offer / Target company: Software Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Mosel Bidco SE (derzeit noch firmierend als Blitz 22-449 SE)
EQ
04/20SOFTWARE AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/17ITAC and Brose develop Industry 4.0 solutions for automated SMT production
AQ
Silverlake wants to buy Software AG for 30 euros per share - foundation supported

04/21/2023 | 06:25pm EDT
DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) - The technology investment company Silverlake wants to take over Darmstadt-based Software AG. Shareholders will be offered 30 euros per share certificate, as the company announced on Saturday night. Silverlake would thus be worth 2.2 billion euros. The closing price of the SDax-listed company on Friday was 19.85 euros.

The takeover offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one Software AG share, it added. Silverlake has already more or less secured part of this. In February 2002, for example, the investor acquired convertible bonds from Software AG for 344 million euros, which would account for about nine of the issued Software AG shares after conversion.

In addition, Software AG's largest shareholder by far, the Software AG Foundation, has signed an agreement to sell 25.1 percent of Software AG shares to Silver Lake. The foundation, which most recently held just under one-third of the company, fully supports the takeover offer. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of the Darmstadt-based company reportedly intend to recommend that shareholders accept the takeover offer./he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX 0.06% 13518.34 Delayed Quote.13.35%
SILVER -0.66% 25.083 Delayed Quote.5.41%
SOFTWARE AG 1.94% 19.97 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
Income Statement Evolution
