  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Software AG
  News
  Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:18 2023-03-03 pm EST
19.63 EUR   +1.16%
02:00pSoftware AG surprises with dividend proposal - Only five cents per share
DP
03:51aMorgan Stanley raises Software AG to 'Equal-weight'.
DP
03/02INDEX MONITOR: Rheinmetall expected in Dax - change also in MDax, SDax, TecDax
DP
Summary 
Summary

Software AG surprises with dividend proposal - Only five cents per share

03/03/2023 | 02:00pm EST
DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG plans to pay out a significantly lower dividend for the past fiscal year than experts had expected. An amount of five cents per share will be proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the company announced in Darmstadt on Friday evening. In 2021, 76 cents had been paid. Analysts had previously expected 74 cents.

With this amount, Software AG is returning to its payout range of 30 to 40 percent of average consolidated net income and free cash flow, the statement added. The proposal also reflects the capital allocation approach, which aims to strengthen the company's long-term profitability and financial position, it said.

In 2021, the company had still left its dividend unchanged for the third year in a row, despite a drop in profits. The company now assured that it would continue to work for higher shareholder returns as soon as free cash flow increased.

Investors initially took the news calmly. Software AG's share price fell only slightly on the Tradegate trading platform in an initial reaction./he/bek


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 942 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2022 76,2 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net Debt 2022 185 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 522 M 1 522 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 68,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,40 €
Average target price 25,19 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG-19.90%1 522
ORACLE CORPORATION6.40%234 493
SAP SE11.24%132 440
SERVICENOW, INC.12.30%88 516
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.57%35 406
HUBSPOT, INC.36.99%19 563