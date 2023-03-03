Software AG surprises with dividend proposal - Only five cents per share

DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG plans to pay out a significantly lower dividend for the past fiscal year than experts had expected. An amount of five cents per share will be proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the company announced in Darmstadt on Friday evening. In 2021, 76 cents had been paid. Analysts had previously expected 74 cents.

With this amount, Software AG is returning to its payout range of 30 to 40 percent of average consolidated net income and free cash flow, the statement added. The proposal also reflects the capital allocation approach, which aims to strengthen the company's long-term profitability and financial position, it said.

In 2021, the company had still left its dividend unchanged for the third year in a row, despite a drop in profits. The company now assured that it would continue to work for higher shareholder returns as soon as free cash flow increased.

Investors initially took the news calmly. Software AG's share price fell only slightly on the Tradegate trading platform in an initial reaction./he/bek