Software AG (FRA:SOW) announced it has entered into an agreement to sell webMethods and StreamSets - its Super iPaaS business - to IBM for a purchase price of €2.13 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments.

Following a major transformation program and a successful shift to subscription and SaaS, Software AG launched its new Super iPaaS product vision in October 2023. Super iPaaS is an AI-enabled integration platform, bringing together APIs, application, data, B2B, and events integration capability, enabling innovation and driving agility, productivity and governance across the modern hybrid enterprise.

The acquisition is a continuation of IBM's focus, investment and leadership in hybrid cloud and AI. This outcome is a testament to the hard work and collective achievements of the global Software AG team over the past five years.

Sanjay Brahmawar, Software AG CEO, said: "This transaction is a major validation of our strategy and a recognition of the products at the heart of our Super iPaaS vision. Given IBM's global scale and focus on hybrid cloud and AI, our people have a fantastic opportunity to develop the Super iPaaS proposition with them. The brilliant people remaining with the company will continue innovating for the benefit of our customers, employees and all our other stakeholders."

He added: "Both Software AG and IBM are fully committed to delivering the best products and services available to their customers, and to continuing to contribute to their success."

Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software, commented: "As enterprises continue to accelerate their digital transformations, application and data integration solutions are critical elements for application modernization and effectively deploying AI across the enterprise. Combined with IBM's watsonx AI and data platform, as well as its application modernization, data fabric and IT automation products, StreamSets and webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data. This helps drive innovation while preparing businesses for AI, no matter where applications or data reside."

Christian Lucas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Software AG and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, added: "The Software AG team has done exceptionally good work in bringing its integration business to the cloud and setting it on a compelling path toward its Super iPaaS vision. Silver Lake is proud to have helped the team identify and enable the next great chapter for this business with IBM, and we remain fully committed to supporting the Software AG team in progressing the company's strategy."

The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. It is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.



About Software AG



Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969, it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects "things" like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The Company has about 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual Group revenue of more than €950 million.

