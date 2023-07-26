ESCRIBA AG, an innovative provider of software and digitalization solutions, is further expanding its strategic partnership with Software AG, a leading provider of enterprise software for integration, IoT and business transformation. As an innovation partner, ESCRIBA has developed powerful business applications based on Software AG's AgileApps thereby delivering additional value for customers through bolt-on modules.

As part of the successful collaboration with Software AG, ESCRIBA has purchased a license for AgileApps from Software AG that allows ESCRIBA to accelerate new feature development as part of the offering, such as data management, case management and document generation and management. This way, internal as well as external data can be merged and mapped into automated, productive, and intelligent applications for business processes. Thus, ESCRIBA, in cooperation with Software AG, will offer the ideal tool set for end-to-end applications to drive digital transformation in companies of all sizes and industries.

"The majority of business leaders are currently asking themselves how to most efficiently digitalize fast-changing business processes and make best use of their companies' acquired data in a targeted manner. Using our digital products in combination with ESCRIBA's custom-fit no- and low-code applications, we offer a scalable solution that can exponentially increase business efficiency," states Dr. Benno Quade, COO Software AG.

ESCRIBA was an early adopter of the growing need to create exceptional customer experiences through agile and adaptive service management and offers critical speed and cost advantages with cutting-edge no- and low-code technology, in some cases saving over 70% of resources.

"The key to a successful digital transformation is that your own IT infrastructure is flexible and quickly adaptable. For this reason, we have been relying on highly agile application development for several years. In combination with no- and low-code technology, this increases the individualization and integration possibilities enormously, so that customer needs can be mapped precisely and with little time expenditure - a competitive advantage in every respect," adds Dr. Juergen Erbeldinger, CEO ESCRIBA AG.

With the extended partnership, ESCRIBA manages the AgileApps development team in Bangalore. This team is being expanded to meet the growing demands for end-to-end solutions and no- and low-code in the market.

Further, through this partnership, Software AG will be able to directly offer Escriba products.

Thanks to the partnership, companies benefit from reduced implementation effort and scalable solutions for enterprise service management. This enables ESCRIBA customers to master their digital challenges, optimize processes, manage costs and increase overall productivity in the company.