Software : Named A Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management

Darmstadt, Germany - April 21, 2022 - Gartner, Inc., a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams named Software AG a Leader in its 2022 "Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management," published on April 18, 2022*. This is the second year this Magic Quadrant has been published. Software AG is positioned highest in the Leader's quadrant for its Ability to Execute.

Stefan Sigg, chief product officer and member of the Board, Software AG, noted: "We are pleased with Gartner recognition of Software AG as a Leader in the strategic portfolio management (SPM) market. We believe the growing interest in SPM comes from the need for fast decisions on business and IT change in what is currently a constantly shifting and unpredictable business environment. The insights into the IT portfolio that our Alfabet SPM platform provides enable a clear line-of-sight from business strategy to the IT investment portfolio that executes on it.

We see Software AG's Leaders position in this Magic Quadrant as validation that Alfabet's strong portfolio analytics and change management capabilities meet analyst expectations and market needs."

The Gartner report says of Leaders: "Leaders in this Magic Quadrant are both fast followers and anticipatory in addressing customers' maturing requirements and proficiencies. Today's enterprises are increasingly adopting SPM practices and capabilities that facilitate more dynamic and complex decision making, in the midst of a highly volatile and uncertain business environment. Leaders in this market recognize this and are effective in supporting customers in being both reactive and proactive in adjusting to business change. Leaders in this market recognize both the unique and complementary nature of the three main use cases for SPM (SEM, EPPM and IIPA). They are able to build on existing use-case strengths to adequately address the needs of a maturing customer base. They are providing forward-looking innovations (e.g., RPA, AI/ML) and are aggressive at assessing product gaps and driving continuous improvement in response to customer needs, thereby driving SPM technology roadmaps. In addition to their products, Leaders in this market are effective at market messaging to promote SPM, digital innovation and agile messaging that feed customer interests. They have the sales and operations potency to support sales and implementation efforts across a broad set of geographies and industries, drive SPM brand recognition, and contribute to overall market growth."

Strategic portfolio management is the ongoing process that focuses and aligns a company's IT resources with its strategic business goals. As such it supports many and varied company intiatives requiring changes to the IT landscape in support of business strategy. IT planning and management challenges are prevalent in companies in all industries and government sectors. An example is use of Alfabet by a giant in the insurance industry to centralize its IT release management for high-performance business operations. Another customer - in the telecommunications industry - used Alfabet to create a unified enterprise architecture strategy and technology blueprint by capturing information from 31 companies, 56 unique IT architectures, and over 2,400 applications (the result of a merger of 31 independent firms) in one central repository. A medical device manufacturer uses the insights Alfabet provides to streamline its IT portfolio thereby improving staff efficiency, minimizing systemic risk and reducing IT spending. Find out more here.

