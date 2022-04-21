Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/21 06:19:59 am EDT
31.45 EUR   +1.78%
06:06aSOFTWARE : Named A Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management
PU
04/20SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/19Software AG finalizes acquisition of StreamSets to further accelerate rapid growth in hybrid integration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Software : Named A Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management

04/21/2022 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
04/21/2022 
            Software AG Named A Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management
  • Software AG and 9 other vendors evaluated on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision
  • Software AG positioned highest for execution in the Leaders quadrant
  • Alfabet product for strategic portfolio management supports customers' diverse use cases

Darmstadt, Germany - April 21, 2022 - Gartner, Inc., a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams named Software AG a Leader in its 2022 "Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management," published on April 18, 2022*. This is the second year this Magic Quadrant has been published. Software AG is positioned highest in the Leader's quadrant for its Ability to Execute.

Stefan Sigg, chief product officer and member of the Board, Software AG, noted: "We are pleased with Gartner recognition of Software AG as a Leader in the strategic portfolio management (SPM) market. We believe the growing interest in SPM comes from the need for fast decisions on business and IT change in what is currently a constantly shifting and unpredictable business environment. The insights into the IT portfolio that our Alfabet SPM platform provides enable a clear line-of-sight from business strategy to the IT investment portfolio that executes on it.

We see Software AG's Leaders position in this Magic Quadrant as validation that Alfabet's strong portfolio analytics and change management capabilities meet analyst expectations and market needs."

The Gartner report says of Leaders: "Leaders in this Magic Quadrant are both fast followers and anticipatory in addressing customers' maturing requirements and proficiencies. Today's enterprises are increasingly adopting SPM practices and capabilities that facilitate more dynamic and complex decision making, in the midst of a highly volatile and uncertain business environment. Leaders in this market recognize this and are effective in supporting customers in being both reactive and proactive in adjusting to business change. Leaders in this market recognize both the unique and complementary nature of the three main use cases for SPM (SEM, EPPM and IIPA). They are able to build on existing use-case strengths to adequately address the needs of a maturing customer base. They are providing forward-looking innovations (e.g., RPA, AI/ML) and are aggressive at assessing product gaps and driving continuous improvement in response to customer needs, thereby driving SPM technology roadmaps. In addition to their products, Leaders in this market are effective at market messaging to promote SPM, digital innovation and agile messaging that feed customer interests. They have the sales and operations potency to support sales and implementation efforts across a broad set of geographies and industries, drive SPM brand recognition, and contribute to overall market growth."

Strategic portfolio management is the ongoing process that focuses and aligns a company's IT resources with its strategic business goals. As such it supports many and varied company intiatives requiring changes to the IT landscape in support of business strategy. IT planning and management challenges are prevalent in companies in all industries and government sectors. An example is use of Alfabet by a giant in the insurance industry to centralize its IT release management for high-performance business operations. Another customer - in the telecommunications industry - used Alfabet to create a unified enterprise architecture strategy and technology blueprint by capturing information from 31 companies, 56 unique IT architectures, and over 2,400 applications (the result of a merger of 31 independent firms) in one central repository. A medical device manufacturer uses the insights Alfabet provides to streamline its IT portfolio thereby improving staff efficiency, minimizing systemic risk and reducing IT spending. Find out more here.

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management", by Dan Stang, xx April 2022.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Software AG published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 10:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOFTWARE AG
06:06aSOFTWARE : Named A Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio M..
PU
04/20SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/19Software AG finalizes acquisition of StreamSets to further accelerate rapid growth in h..
PU
04/13SOFTWARE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04/07Cequence Security Announces Strategic Partnership with Software AG
CI
04/07SOFTWARE : enhances API security capabilities through new partnerships with Cequence Secur..
PU
04/05SOFTWARE : signs UN Global Compact
PU
03/25SOFTWARE AG : Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Neutral
MD
03/23SOFTWARE : 2021
PU
03/21Software AG maintains stable dividend of EUR0.76
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWARE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 907 M 985 M 985 M
Net income 2022 109 M 119 M 119 M
Net cash 2022 361 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 2 286 M 2 482 M 2 482 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 819
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30,90 €
Average target price 39,35 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Christian Y. Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Markus Ziener Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG-11.92%2 482
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.93%214 226
SAP SE-21.15%125 466
SERVICENOW INC.-22.17%101 044
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.85%37 117
HUBSPOT, INC.-35.35%20 271