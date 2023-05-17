Advanced search
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AG

(SOW)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:16:10 2023-05-17 am EDT
34.24 EUR   +0.06%
Software : Presentation Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Bidding war: Investors come down hard on Software AG management
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 05/17/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
Software : Presentation Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/17/2023 | 11:11am EDT
Software AG

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Sanjay Brahmawar, Chief Executive Officer

May 17, 2023

1 © 2023 Software AG. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This document includes forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of the management of Software AG (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Software AG Group"), which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. Such statements reflect current views of Software AG with respect to future events and results and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those projected here, due to factors including changes in general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange, the introduction of competing products, lack of market acceptance of new products, services or technologies and changes in business strategy. Software AG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and has no intention to assume such an obligation.

This document constitutes neither an offer nor recommendation to subscribe or buy in any other way securities of Software AG or any of the companies that are members of the Software AG Group at present or in the future, nor does it form part of such an offer and it should not be understood as such. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. Securities of Software AG may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without registration or exemption from registration in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

2

© 2023 Software AG. All rights reserved.

Sanjay Brahmawar

CEO

3 © 2023 Software AG. All rights reserved.

Milestones

Software AG is well positioned

Full-year 2022

outlook met or beaten

New phase of

transformation: focus on

integration and SaaS

Q1 2023: full-year outlook confirmed

Silver Lake deepens

partnership with takeover

offer

4

© 2023 Software AG. All rights reserved.

2022 Strategic Progress

Leadership and recognition from cloud-native product set

Cloud Integration

IoT

Process Excellence & Mining

Quadrant Leader

API Management

Industrial IoT

Wave Leader

API Management iPaaS

Record NPS

2021: +52

2022: +61

5

© 2023 Software AG. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Software AG published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Software : Presentation Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Bidding war: Investors come down hard on Software AG management
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 05/17/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
Software AG CEO Brahmawar continues to promote Silver Lake offer
SOFTWARE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
Minority Shareholders SdK, DSW Call Out Planned Delisting of Software AG
Software AG minority investor groups to oppose Silver Lake delisting
Software ag minority investor associations oppose silver lake's…
Asset manager Harris: Silver Lake offer for Software AG too low
Big Software AG investor further backs Silver Lake bid
Financials
Sales 2023 1 003 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net income 2023 62,5 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
Net Debt 2023 243 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,5x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 2 532 M 2 750 M 2 750 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 996
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SOFTWARE AG
Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,22 €
Average target price 29,71 €
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Brahmawar CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Daniela Bünger Chief Financial Officer
Christian Yannick Lucas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Benno Quade Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWARE AG41.29%2 750
ORACLE CORPORATION18.99%265 256
SAP SE25.86%153 790
SERVICENOW, INC.20.60%95 399
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.64%41 168
HUBSPOT, INC.64.10%23 552
