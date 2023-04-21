WpÜG: Mandatory Offer / Target company: Software Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Mosel Bidco SE (derzeit noch firmierend als Blitz 22-449 SE)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Publication of the decision to issue a voluntary public

takeover offer pursuant to Sec. 10 (1) in conjunction with Sections 29, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG)

Bidder:

Mosel Bidco SE (currently still named Blitz 22-449 SE)

c/o Dr. Witzel & Partner mbB Rechtsanwälte Steuerberater

Arndtstraße 31

60325 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under 280569

Target:

Software Aktiengesellschaft

Uhlandstraße 12

64297 Darmstadt

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Darmstadt under HRB 1562

ISIN: DE000A2GS401 (WKN: A2GS40)

Today, Mosel Bidco SE, a holding company controlled by funds managed or advised by Silver Lake, ("Bidder") has decided to offer to the shareholders of Software Aktiengesellschaft ("SAG") by way of a voluntary public takeover offer ("Takeover Offer") to acquire all no-par value registered shares in SAG with a proportionate interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share ("SAG Shares"). The Bidder intends to offer a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 30.00 per SAG Share.

The Takeover Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share (including ca. 25.1% of the SAG Shares, that the Bidder will acquire from Software AG - Stiftung under a separate share purchase agreement) of all outstanding SAG Shares and certain other conditions to be set out in the offer document, such as regulatory clearances and other customary conditions.

The Bidder has entered into an investment agreement with SAG today, which sets forth the basic parameters of the Takeover Offer and certain understandings regarding future cooperation. Based on the investment agreement, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of SAG support the planned offer and its acceptance by the shareholders of SAG. Software AG - Stiftung and the Bidder today entered into an agreement according to which the Bidder will acquire 25.1% of all issued SAG Shares, subject to the same conditions as the Takeover Offer.

The offer document for the Takeover Offer (in German and a non-binding English translation) and further information on the Takeover Offer will be published and available on the internet at www.offer-2023.com.

