PTA-News: Software AG: Software AG to pay stable dividend

Released :March 15, 2021

Software AG to pay stable dividend Company proposes stable dividend of €0.76 at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Darmstadt (pta037/15.03.2021/18:20) - Software AG to pay stable dividend

Company proposes stable dividend of €0.76 at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Darmstadt, Germany - March 15, 2021: The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of https://www.softwareag.com/corporate/default (Frankfurt MDAX®: SOW) today decided to propose a stable dividend of €0.76 to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. This means that the dividend will remain at the record level achieved last year. Subject to shareholders' approval, this will increase the dividend ratio based on averaged free cash flow and Group net income to 61.3 percent (2019: 37.4 percent). This increase in dividend ratio is influenced by the technical effect of the Group's current shift towards recurring revenues from subscription and Software as a Service, an effect considered by management to be temporary and which does not diminish the fundamental robustness and value orientation of the Company.

'With the strength of our business model and the progress we've made in executing our Helix strategy, we're pleased to be able to propose a stable dividend and reward our shareholders for their ongoing support of our transformation,' CEO Sanjay Brahmawar said.

'The financial strength of our company permits us to invest equally in future growth and to allow our shareholders to participate in the Company's success. We have full confidence in our growth strategy and are pleased to maintain the dividend disbursement at a very attractive level,' CFO Dr. Matthias Heiden said.

Based on the approximately 74.0 million dividend-bearing shares, the total disbursement sum remains unchanged at €56.2 million. In relation to the 2020 year-end closing price (Xetra closing price on Dec. 30, 2020: €33.34), this proposal corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.28 percent (2019: 2.44 percent).

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Software AG's Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual event on May 12, 2021.

