PTA-PVR : Software AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Released :April 26, 2021

Darmstadt (pta049/26.04.2021/17:33) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:

Name: Software AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M1LIO0SLOBAS50 Street: Uhlandstraße 12 Postal code: 64297 City: Darmstadt, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Fidelity Funds SICAV

City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

22.04.2021

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.93 0.00 2.93 74,000,000 Previous notification (if applicable) 3.01 0 3.01

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2GS401 2,166,506 0 2.93 0.00 Total: 2,166,506 2.93

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % 0 0.00 Total: 0 0.00

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % 0 0.00 Total: 0 0.00

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

Date

23.04.2021

(end)

emitter: Software AG

address: Uhlandstraße 12, 64297 Darmstadt

country: Germany

contact person: Investor Relations

phone: +49 615192-1900

e-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com

website: www.softwareag.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2GS401 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hannover; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20210426049 ]