    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SOW)
Software : ARIS to integrate with SAP Enable Now

04/26/2021 | 04:12am EDT
New integration of technologies can help optimize business processes and their rollout across an organization

Darmstadt, Germany - Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX® SOW) today announced that its ARIS solution integrates with SAP® Enable Now, to help businesses make their processes more efficient and easier to implement. ARIS is a leading process management and optimization tool. SAP Enable Now helps organizations adapt processes digitally and share knowledge internally through documentation and training support. The integration of ARIS with SAP Enable Now will help organizations identify where they need to make changes and then implement improvements quickly and easily.

The integration of ARIS with SAP Enable Now offers a high-performance, value-driven solution to help educate a workforce in a dynamic digital environment. A simplified interface between the two applications enables synchronization of business process models and the associated documentation, providing users with an easy and flexible way to make relevant changes.

Some of the interface's specific advantages include:

  • Automatic management of files and links, rather than the more time-consuming option of manually moving them
  • Significant time savings when updating processes and related documentation such as following process enhancement
  • Simplified documentation administration and maintenance

The data exchange between ARIS and SAP Enable Now helps end users, such as the employees of an organization, to be better accounted for in the adaptation and development of new processes.

Marc Vietor, General Manager of ARIS at Software AG, elaborates: 'Successful implementation of SAP solutions or a migration to SAP S/4HANA® hinges on the acceptance of end users. The integration of ARIS with SAP Enable Now gives every employee the opportunity to be part of this transformation. Empowering these individuals and encouraging cultural change alongside digital transformation is what gives organizations a greater chance of success.'

About Software AG
Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG's products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

Software AG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
