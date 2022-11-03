Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Software Effective Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFWJ   US83403D1000

SOFTWARE EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS CORP.

(SFWJ)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:57 2022-11-03 am EDT
0.1300 USD    0.00%
Software Effective Solutions' (OTC: SFWJ) Medcana Acquires Controlling Stake in Eko2o Environmental

11/03/2022 | 10:59am EDT
EQS-News: Software Effective Solutions Corp.
Software Effective Solutions’ (OTC: SFWJ) Medcana Acquires Controlling Stake in Eko2o Environmental

03.11.2022 / 15:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

McapMediaWire -- Software Effective Solutions Corporation (OTC: SFWJ) (“The Company”, “SFWJ”) subsidiary Medcana has acquired a controlling stake in Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S. of Medellin, Antioquia. a company focused on developing infrastructure for agriculture, primarily with greenhouse construction and irrigation systems in Colombia and South America.

With this acquisition, the Company is expanding its infrastructure and overall capabilities toward additional market opportunities and strategic partnerships. Juan Ricardo Velez is CEO for Eko2o and is renown in the industry for his experience and track record for success. As well, execs are confident that the engineering talent and vendor support that comes with this acquisition will set Eko20 as a market leader in Colombia and South America very quickly.

Gabriel Diáz, CEO of Medcana states “This acquisition further amplifies our investments in the industry and provides expansive opportunities for growth in the industry. We are honored to be working with a team equipped with a deep understanding of, and extensive experience in greenhouse and irrigation technologies. We are building something special here and Eko2o is a very important piece of our puzzle.”

Juan Ricardo Velez CEO and founder of Eco2o is a Civil Engineer from University of Medellin, served and retired as army Major in Colombian Army. He has advanced studies in Israel and Spain focusing on irrigation systems and greenhouses. His experience and his team are unrivaled in Colombia and most of South America.

About Software Effective Solutions/MedCana:

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. The recent acquisition of a software company expanded the offering to provide traceability from plant to product. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, with an initial focus on Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities, and hospitals throughout the world.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Signed.

/s/ Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Greta

512-587-5175

chris@chrisgreta.com

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

Contact Details

Chris Greta

+1 512-587-5175

chris@chrisgreta.com

Company Website

https://www.medcana.net/


Language: English
Company: Software Effective Solutions Corp.
United States
ISIN: US83403D1000
EQS News ID: 1478959

 
