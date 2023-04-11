2023 AGM Invitation: English | German

Dear Shareholder,

SoftwareOne continued its growth journey in 2022, demonstrating resilience and discipline against a backdrop of inflationary pressures, worsening macroeconomic conditions and the war in Ukraine. Together with the Executive Board, we took decisive action in responding to challenges, particularly with regards to cost control, leadership changes and external reporting improvements. As a result, I believe we have made solid progress in starting a new chapter for SoftwareOne, with the aim of consistently delivering profitable growth and value for our shareholders.

Since our listing as a public company in 2019, our Annual General Meetings have been held without the personal attendance of shareholders due to COVID-19 restrictions. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is with great pleasure that I now invite you to our first in-person AGM. The AGM will take place in the KKL Lucerne on 4 May 2023 at 3:00 pm.

We are proposing important changes to the composition of the Board of Directors this year. After holding the office of Chairman of the business since its founding and at holding-level, created in 2013, for ten years, I will now hand over to my successor. I wish to remain an active member of the Board of Directors and I am committed to SoftwareOne as a significant shareholder. Adam Warby who is nominated as new independent Chairman and has been a member of our Board since 2021, has the right leadership and industry experience for this office. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Elizabeth Theophille as a new independent member of our Board of Directors. With over 30 years of international leadership experience in various technology roles, we believe that her deep sector expertise will be of great value to us. Peter Kurer has decided to not stand for re-election after ten years of service. In addition to the new nomination of Elizabeth Theophille, the current members Daniel von Stockar, José Alberto Duarte,

Timo Ihamuotila, Marie-Pierre Rogers, Isabelle Romy, Adam Warby and Jim Freeman are standing for re-election to the Board of Directors.

The proposed changes to the Board's composition are in line with our strategy to gradually renew and further develop the Board, while safeguarding its stability and increasing its independence.

At this year's AGM, we are also submitting various amendments to the Articles of Incorporation for your approval. These amendments are intended to implement the most important aspects of the recently enacted changes in Swiss corporate law that entered into force on 1 January, 2023, which will in particular strengthen shareholders' rights and modernise and simplify various processes.

I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible on 4 May 2023.

Thank you for your continued trust and support.

SoftwareONE Holding AG

For the Board of Directors:

Dr. Daniel von Stockar

Chairman

