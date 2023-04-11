2023 AGM Invitation: English | German

SoftwareOne continued its growth journey in 2022, demonstrating resilience and discipline against a backdrop of inflationary pressures, worsening macroeconomic conditions and the war in Ukraine. Together with the Executive Board, we took decisive action in responding to challenges, particularly with regards to cost control, leadership changes and external reporting improvements. As a result, I believe we have made solid progress in starting a new chapter for SoftwareOne, with the aim of consistently delivering profitable growth and value for our shareholders.
Since our listing as a public company in 2019, our Annual General Meetings have been held without the personal attendance of shareholders due to COVID-19 restrictions. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is with great pleasure that I now invite you to our first in-person AGM. The AGM will take place in the KKL Lucerne on 4 May 2023 at 3:00 pm.
We are proposing important changes to the composition of the Board of Directors this year. After holding the office of Chairman of the business since its founding and at holding-level, created in 2013, for ten years, I will now hand over to my successor. I wish to remain an active member of the Board of Directors and I am committed to SoftwareOne as a significant shareholder. Adam Warby who is nominated as new independent Chairman and has been a member of our Board since 2021, has the right leadership and industry experience for this office. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Elizabeth Theophille as a new independent member of our Board of Directors. With over 30 years of international leadership experience in various technology roles, we believe that her deep sector expertise will be of great value to us. Peter Kurer has decided to not stand for re-election after ten years of service. In addition to the new nomination of Elizabeth Theophille, the current members Daniel von Stockar, José Alberto Duarte,
Timo Ihamuotila, Marie-Pierre Rogers, Isabelle Romy, Adam Warby and Jim Freeman are standing for re-election to the Board of Directors.
The proposed changes to the Board's composition are in line with our strategy to gradually renew and further develop the Board, while safeguarding its stability and increasing its independence.
At this year's AGM, we are also submitting various amendments to the Articles of Incorporation for your approval. These amendments are intended to implement the most important aspects of the recently enacted changes in Swiss corporate law that entered into force on 1 January, 2023, which will in particular strengthen shareholders' rights and modernise and simplify various processes.
I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible on 4 May 2023.
The Board of Directors submits the following agenda items and proposals to the Annual General Meeting for discussion and for resolutions to be passed:
1 Annual Report (incl. Management Report), Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2022
1.1 Approval of the Annual Report (incl. Management Report), Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2022
Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual Report (incl. Management Report) and the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 be approved.
Explanation: Based on the results of its audit, the statutory auditors, Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, confirmed that the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements of SoftwareONE Holding AG for the financial year 2022 comply with Swiss law and the Articles of Incorporation. The Annual Report together with the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements is available online at https://report.softwareone.com/ar22/and is also available for inspection at SoftwareOne's registered seat at Riedenmatt 4, 6370 Stans, Switzerland.
1.2 Consultative Vote on the 2022 Compensation Report
Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the Compensation Report for the financial year 2022 be approved in a consultative vote.
Explanation: In line with art. 735 para. 3(4) of the Swiss Code of Obligations and the recommendations of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance, the Board of Directors submits the 2022 Compensation Report to the shareholders for a consultative vote. The 2022 Compensation Report informs shareholders on the compensation awarded to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2022. It also provides information on the decision- making process in compensation matters and sets out SoftwareOne's compensation policy and
2 Appropriation of Retained Earnings and Distribution of Non-Swiss Capital Contribution Reserves
Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the retained earnings of SoftwareONE Holding AG for the financial year 2022 be appropriated as follows and that the following distribution from non- Swiss capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.35 per registered share be made:
SoftwareONE Holding AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 05:16:05 UTC.