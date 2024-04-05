SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

All proxy advisors oppose the complete replacement of SoftwareOne's Board of Directors

Stans, Switzerland, 5 April 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, notes that three additional proxy advisors, Ethos, Glass Lewis and Inrate, have opposed the complete replacement of the Board of Directors as requested by the 29% shareholder block.

Together with ISS, who published their report last week already, all proxy advisors thus spoke out this week AGAINST the complete replacement of the Board of Directors, as demanded by the 29% shareholder block.

The Board of Directors thus sees its position further confirmed, that a balanced board as proposed would be in the best interests of all stakeholders. This would also help restore calm to the company and allow management to focus on leading it, meeting its growth and profitability objectives, and implementing Vision 2026.

