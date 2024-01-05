Softwareone Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company principally engaged in the software licensing industry. The Company's product portfolio comprises licensing; software asset management; software for educational institutions; software lifecycle portal; licensing and hosting service provider infrastructure; cloud licensing; software sourcing. Softwareone Holding's specialists assists its customers with product recommendations, licensing, consulting, trials and a direct link to the manufacturer. The Company cooperates with such software vendors as Adobe, Arcserve, CA, Citrix, Kaspersky, McAfee, Oracle, Proofpoint, Dell Software, Sophos, Symantec, TechSmith, Trend Micro and VMware, among others.