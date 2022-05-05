Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SoftwareONE Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWON   CH0496451508

SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG

(SWON)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/05 11:30:21 am EDT
12.85 CHF   -1.91%
12:13pSoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting
EQ
04/22ITAM VIRTUAL SUMMIT : Day 2 Recap - Public Cloud and Cloud Financial Management (FinOps)
PU
04/21ITAM VIRTUAL SUMMIT : Day 1 Recap - Cost Optimization and SaaS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corrected and restated Media Release - SoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

05/05/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Corrected and restated Media Release - SoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

05.05.2022 / 23:18

Corrected and restated Media Release[*]

SoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

Stans, Switzerland I 5 May 2022 ? SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, had all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors approved by its shareholders at today?s Annual General Meeting. Jim Freeman was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. René Gilli and Jean-Pierre Saad did not stand for re-election and hence their term as members of the Board of Directors ended on the date of the AGM.

At today?s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in Stans without audience based on Article 27 of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholders approved all proposals through voting instructions to the independent proxy.

The AGM approved the Annual Report (including the Management Report), the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2021 and, in a non-binding (consultative) vote, the Compensation Report for 2021.

A dividend of CHF 0.33 per share was approved and will be paid out of non-Swiss capital contribution reserves on 11 May 2021. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as from 9 May 2021 and the dividend record date is 10 May 2021.

The shareholders voted in favor of granting discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2021.

The shareholders re-elected Daniel von Stockar as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Marie-Pierre Rogers, José Alberto Duarte, Timo Ihamuotila, Peter Kurer, Isabelle Romy and Adam Warby were re-elected as members of the Board, and Jim Freeman was newly elected, all for a one-year term of office until the 2023 AGM. It is intended that Jim Freeman will become a member of the Audit Committee. The shareholders also re-elected all members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Marie-Pierre Rogers, Peter Kurer, Adam Warby and Daniel von Stockar, all for a one-year term of office until the 2023 AGM.

Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE, stated: ?On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and support. We are particularly pleased to welcome Jim Freeman as a new member of our Board. With his proven expertise in products, technology and digital platforms, in addition to his broad business acumen, he will further complement the Board?s diverse set of skills and thereby contribute to generating continued long-term value for our shareholders and customers.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, and myself personally, I would like to thank René for having been an outstanding partner on this journey that has transformed SoftwareONE into what it is today. His longstanding partnership and valuable contribution over the years have been pivotal to the successful development of SoftwareONE.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jean-Pierre for his support and valuable contribution as member of the Board. Over the years, Jean-Pierre provided strategic advice during a transformational period of the company and has been instrumental in accompanying us on this growth journey.?

The shareholders re-elected Keller KLG, Zurich, as Independent Proxy and Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as Auditor for a one-year term of office.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2023 AGM and the maximum aggregate compensation of the Executive Board for the 2023 financial year.

The final results of the AGM are available here on SoftwareONE?s website.

CONTACT
Sydne Saccone, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE?s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE?s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group?s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group?s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.[*] disregard the previous Media Release, which included an error.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1345397

 
End of News EQS News Service

1345397  05.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345397&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
12:13pSoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual ..
EQ
04/22ITAM VIRTUAL SUMMIT : Day 2 Recap - Public Cloud and Cloud Financial Management (FinOps)
PU
04/21ITAM VIRTUAL SUMMIT : Day 1 Recap - Cost Optimization and SaaS
PU
04/15SOFTWAREONE : North America HQ Moving to Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee
PU
04/15SoftwareONE Selects Milwaukee's Dye House as North American Headquarters Site
BU
04/12SOFTWAREONE : Cyber Security Update March 2022
PU
04/12SoftwareONE Named Flexera North American Partner of the Year for the Sixth Consecutive ..
BU
04/12SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2022 Annual General Meeting
EQ
04/12Ren Gilli and Jean-Pierre Saad Not to Stand for Re-Election as Board of Directors of So..
CI
04/11SOFTWAREONE : Named Flexera Partner of the Year 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 105 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
Net income 2022 108 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2022 424 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 1 990 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 711
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
SoftwareONE Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,10 CHF
Average target price 16,06 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dieter Schlosser Chief Operating Officer
Rodolfo J. Savitzky Chief Financial Officer
Daniel von Stockar Chairman
Rene Nulsch Chief Information Officer
Alex J. Alexandrov Chief Operating Officer, Head-M&A
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG-33.70%2 066
ACCENTURE PLC-24.05%199 433
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-6.92%167 019
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.80%123 582
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.15%95 614
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.66%84 460