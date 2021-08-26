Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SoftwareONE Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWON   CH0496451508

SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG

(SWON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021

08/26/2021 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021 26-Aug-2021 / 07:10 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media Release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021

Stans, Switzerland I 26 August 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that the company has appointed Rodolfo J. Savitzky as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Board effective 1 January 2022. He will succeed Hans Grüter, who has decided to retire from his operational responsibilities at the end of 2021. Hans Grüter will remain at SoftwareONE during the early part of 2022 as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

During his tenure as CFO and a member of the Executive Board since February 2014, Hans Grüter has contributed significantly to SoftwareONE's growth and development into a listed company. In particular, his contributions include building a state-of-the-art finance function as well as supporting the completion of a significant number of acquisitions. Hans Grüter has decided to retire from his operational responsibilities at the end of 2021, however, he will remain at SoftwareONE during the early part of 2022 as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO SoftwareONE, said: "Since becoming our CFO seven years ago, Hans Grüter has been instrumental in bringing SoftwareONE to where it stands today. Under his leadership of the finance function, he has shaped a state-of-the-art organization and processes, which were especially critical in the preparation of SoftwareONE's IPO in 2019. He was also a key driver in the successful completion of the Comparex and several other acquisitions. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him all the best for the future."

The Board of Directors and the CEO are pleased to announce the appointment of Rodolfo J. Savitzky as Hans Grüter's successor from 1 January 2022. He will join from Lonza, where he has served as Group CFO since 2016.

"Rodolfo will be a great addition to our leadership team, and we look forward to welcoming him to the SoftwareONE family", Dieter Schlosser added. "With his broad international finance and M&A experience, in addition to his operational and IT transformation expertise, we are convinced he brings the ideal skillset and cultural background to help drive forward the realization of our growth strategy"

Over the last 35 years, Rodolfo J. Savitzky has gained extensive experience in various finance leadership positions at consumer goods, pharma and pharma services companies in Switzerland, Germany and Latin America. Since 2016, he has served as a member of the Group Executive Committee of Lonza, where he played a key role in their transformation into a pure-play pharma services company. In addition, he was responsible for driving operational excellence across the Finance, Procurement and IT organizations, as well as leading strategic M&A projects and the optimization of Lonza's capital structure. Prior to Lonza, he held various finance and strategy leadership roles at Novartis and Procter & Gamble. Rodolfo J. Savitzky is a dual Mexican and Swiss citizen. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Monterrey Institute of Technology (Mexico) and an MBA in Finance and Economics from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business (US).

CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com/en.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SoftwareONE Holding AG 
              Riedenmatt 4 
              6370 Stans 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 44 832 41 69 
E-mail:       info.ch@softwareone.com 
Internet:     www.softwareone.com 
ISIN:         CH0496451508 
Valor:        A2PTSZ 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1228970 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1228970 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228970&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 01:10 ET (05:10 GMT)

All news about SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
01:11aEQS-ADHOC : SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financia..
DJ
01:11aEQS-ADHOC : SoftwareONE delivers solid results -3-
DJ
01:11aEQS-ADHOC : SoftwareONE delivers solid results -2-
DJ
01:11aEQS-ADHOC : SoftwareONE delivers solid results with accelerated investments in g..
DJ
07/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, Chevron, Flutter, Netflix, Unilever...
07/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, Microsoft, ABB, SoftwareOne...
07/20SOFTWAREONE : to Buy Polish Cloud Technology Provider SE16N
MT
07/20EQS-NEWS : SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud technology expert i..
DJ
07/20SoftwareONE Holding AG agreed to acquired SE16N.
CI
07/19EQS-NEWS : SoftwareONE to host virtual Capital Markets Day on 20 October 2021
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 460 M 9 247 M 9 247 M
Net income 2021 125 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2021 417 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 4 050 M 4 429 M 4 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 219
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
SoftwareONE Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,05 CHF
Average target price 26,83 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dieter Schlosser Chief Executive Officer
Hans Grüter Chief Financial Officer
Daniel von Stockar Chairman
Rene Nulsch Chief Information Officer
Alex J. Alexandrov Chief Operating Officer, Head-M&A
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG-12.02%4 429
ACCENTURE PLC26.68%209 842
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.21%180 264
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.92%125 341
INFOSYS LIMITED37.03%98 450
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.20.16%88 081