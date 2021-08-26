EQS-Adhoc : SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021 26-Aug-2021 / 07:10 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021

Stans, Switzerland I 26 August 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that the company has appointed Rodolfo J. Savitzky as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Board effective 1 January 2022. He will succeed Hans Grüter, who has decided to retire from his operational responsibilities at the end of 2021. Hans Grüter will remain at SoftwareONE during the early part of 2022 as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

During his tenure as CFO and a member of the Executive Board since February 2014, Hans Grüter has contributed significantly to SoftwareONE's growth and development into a listed company. In particular, his contributions include building a state-of-the-art finance function as well as supporting the completion of a significant number of acquisitions. Hans Grüter has decided to retire from his operational responsibilities at the end of 2021, however, he will remain at SoftwareONE during the early part of 2022 as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO SoftwareONE, said: "Since becoming our CFO seven years ago, Hans Grüter has been instrumental in bringing SoftwareONE to where it stands today. Under his leadership of the finance function, he has shaped a state-of-the-art organization and processes, which were especially critical in the preparation of SoftwareONE's IPO in 2019. He was also a key driver in the successful completion of the Comparex and several other acquisitions. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him all the best for the future."

The Board of Directors and the CEO are pleased to announce the appointment of Rodolfo J. Savitzky as Hans Grüter's successor from 1 January 2022. He will join from Lonza, where he has served as Group CFO since 2016.

"Rodolfo will be a great addition to our leadership team, and we look forward to welcoming him to the SoftwareONE family", Dieter Schlosser added. "With his broad international finance and M&A experience, in addition to his operational and IT transformation expertise, we are convinced he brings the ideal skillset and cultural background to help drive forward the realization of our growth strategy"

Over the last 35 years, Rodolfo J. Savitzky has gained extensive experience in various finance leadership positions at consumer goods, pharma and pharma services companies in Switzerland, Germany and Latin America. Since 2016, he has served as a member of the Group Executive Committee of Lonza, where he played a key role in their transformation into a pure-play pharma services company. In addition, he was responsible for driving operational excellence across the Finance, Procurement and IT organizations, as well as leading strategic M&A projects and the optimization of Lonza's capital structure. Prior to Lonza, he held various finance and strategy leadership roles at Novartis and Procter & Gamble. Rodolfo J. Savitzky is a dual Mexican and Swiss citizen. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Monterrey Institute of Technology (Mexico) and an MBA in Finance and Economics from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business (US).

