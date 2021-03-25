EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE delivers solid results -2

Total adjusted operating expenses increased by 4.0% YoY in constant currency to CHF 506.5 million in 2020, excluding share-based compensation^[5], IPO, integration and M&A and earn-out expenses which amounted to CHF 35.1 million in total.

The development of SoftwareONE's cost base reflected the successful realization of Comparex synergies and Covid-19-related savings due to lower expenses for travel and physical marketing events, which amounted to approximately CHF 38 million in total. Along with lower variable compensation, these savings provided scope for re-investment into strategic growth areas.

New hires included sales and technical pre-sales, professional and managed services delivery personnel, as well as specialists in digital transformation services such as application modernization, critical workload migration and security. The additional personnel expenses relating to these hires amounted to approximately CHF 34 million in 2020. Furthermore, substantial investments were made in scaling bolt-on acquisitions, which in their current phase produced a contribution margin significantly below that of SoftwareONE on a group level. Despite the short-term impact on EBITDA margin, these investments are expected to contribute meaningfully to driving long-term growth.

The number of FTEs, excluding the acquisition of InterGrupo, stood at 6,219 as at 31 December 2020. Including InterGrupo, the number of FTEs increased to approximately 7,700.

With regards to the integration of Comparex, SoftwareONE achieved run-rate cost synergies of CHF 32.5 million by 31 December 2020, in line with its guidance to deliver 80-85% of the targeted cost synergies earlier than expected. The full CHF 40 million of targeted cost synergies is expected to be achieved by the end of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1% YoY at constant currency to CHF 223.1 million, implying a margin of 30.6% in 2020, impacted by a higher cost base driven by the above-mentioned strategic investments.

Adjusted profit for the period was CHF 125.7 million in 2020, representing a decrease of 6.3% YoY in reported currency.

IFRS reported profit for the period increased 41.4% YoY in reported currency to CHF 176.8 million in 2020. This result includes the aforementioned adjustments, as well as a non-taxable appreciation in SoftwareONE's shareholding in Norwegian listed company Crayon of CHF 83.0 million.

Strong liquidity and unlevered balance sheet

Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to CHF 276.3 million in 2020, an increase of CHF 60.0 million compared to the prior year. This was driven primarily by continuous improvements in the collection of receivables and prudent management of payment terms.

Capital expenditure totaled CHF 22.8 million in 2020, mainly relating to investments in PyraCloud and purchases of IT equipment. Cash outflow relating to acquisitions of businesses amounted to CHF 45.5 million, including earn-out payments relating to prior acquisitions. Free cash flow was CHF 257.6 million during 2020.

SoftwareONE closely monitored the credit situation among customers following the escalation of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, but saw only a minor impact on its ability to collect funds from customers. The bad debt provision as a percentage of trade receivables increased from 0.9% as at 31 December 2019 to 1.0% as at 31 December 2020. The proportion of insured receivables remained high at approximately 47%, with an additional 20% being from governments or highly creditworthy customers as at 31 December 2020.

Net cash position was CHF 496.5 million as at 31 December 2020 compared to CHF 209.9 million one year earlier.

Overall, SoftwareONE continues to be in a position of financial strength, with significant liquidity and strong cash flow generation.

Strategy update

SoftwareONE's current strategic cycle 'Vision 2022' was established in 2018 and is centered on enabling customers to embark on their digital journeys, empowering them to utilize technology to support and drive business outcomes. Given the fast pace of change - across the customer, vendor and technology landscapes - SoftwareONE is now accelerating its investments to transform into a provider of IP and technology-driven services at scale.

While expected to happen at an even faster pace, the update is in line with the strategic direction that SoftwareONE has been taking in recent years in terms of increasing services adoption amongst its customer base, building on its No. 1 market-leading positions in SLM/FinOps and managed cloud services. PyraCloud will continue playing a central role in connecting customers with all areas of the company's portfolio, acting as a 'digital sales engine' and reinforcing long-standing customer relationships.

As part of this acceleration, SoftwareONE is establishing a comprehensive offering, which comprises three major components - digital, commercial and technology transformation - covering customers' entire digital journeys: . Commercial Transformation includes providing a publisher marketplace and digital supply chain (DSC) solutions for

purchasing on-premise, SaaS software and public cloud products, as well as a comprehensive range of SLM services

including advisory to help customers optimize their cloud spend, ensure transparency and manage compliance risks; . Technology Transformation includes services to help customers adopt and utilize the latest cloud-enabled technology

to build scalable operating models, complete with management, governance and security features; . Digital Transformation includes leveraging the combination of commercial and technology transformation to help

customers digitally transform by changing business models, empowering employees, optimizing operational processes

and improving customer experience.

SoftwareONE's market leadership in commercial transformation, combined with its natural extension into technology, uniquely positions it to help customers modernize their applications and critical workloads in the public cloud, while simultaneously managing and optimizing their software estates. This allows SoftwareONE to deliver key business outcomes that fuel customers' digital journeys. As a result, customers become more agile, while gains from operational efficiencies and applied intelligence through PyraCloud become available for re-investment into future waves of digitization.

In order to strengthen its capabilities within this new category, SoftwareONE has developed five strategic incubation initiatives, which it reinforced with bolt-on acquisitions, strategic collaborations and new hires during 2020: . Hyperscaler factory involves expanding SoftwareONE's migration capabilities on Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google

Cloud to offer deep expertise in multi-cloud solutions, managed cloud compute optimization around costs and

technology, as well as real-time management, monitoring and automation with PyraCloud; . SAP in the cloud encompasses deepening its offering in SAP cloud migration and next-generation S/4HANA solutions,

supporting customers in transitioning critical workloads ahead of the 2027 support deadline, which typically also

involves significant new software spend; . Application services includes building on its capabilities in helping customers develop customized cloud-native

technologies, as well as migrating legacy applications to the cloud; . Managed FinOps builds on SoftwareONE's long-standing expertise in SAM to help customers with digital

transformation, cloud cost management and security, as well as defining their technology roadmap, migrating and

managing them in the cloud; . Industry verticals involve partnering with leading industry players to drive digitization for the benefit of

overall industries, e.g. the strategic agreement with RIB Software.

By leveraging its new offering and growth initiatives, SoftwareONE seeks to achieve a transformed customer base characterized by high services adoption. Software & Cloud will remain the foundational pillar, while becoming increasingly digital through an engagement model via PyraCloud. Overall, this is expected to further increase the quality and recurring nature of SoftwareONE's revenue base.

Strategic agreement and co-investment plan with Microsoft

SoftwareONE and Microsoft today announced a strategic agreement to accelerate the migration and adoption of SAP S/ 4HANA and application modernization on Azure globally, building on a long-standing and successful 30-year relationship. Based on the terms of the agreement, SoftwareONE will significantly expand its related sales and delivery capabilities by the end of 2023, supported by co-investment by Microsoft.

Outlook

In 2021, SoftwareONE expects an improved operating environment, albeit with uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions, vaccine roll-out and government stimulus programs, which are expected to influence the rate of macroeconomic recovery. According to Gartner^[6], global IT spend is expected to increase by 6.2% in 2021, with enterprise software growing at 8.8%. Moreover, Gartner predicts that organizations will accelerate their digital transformation plans by at least five years, with the cloud as a critical enabler of resilience and innovation in a post-pandemic world.

As SoftwareONE accelerates its growth strategy, continued focus will be maintained on meeting customer purchasing needs via Software & Cloud. However, as previously described, the group's approach will shift further towards modern commerce, 'pay-as-you-go' subscriptions and an expanding portfolio of IP-based services and solutions, all digitally-enabled via PyraCloud. Meanwhile, investments to take advantage of new strategic growth areas within services will continue, which is expected to limit EBITDA margin expansion beyond its current level.

