  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  SoftwareONE Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    SWON   CH0496451508

SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG

(SWON)
EQS-Adhoc : SoftwareONE delivers solid results -3-

08/26/2021 | 01:11am EDT
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to SoftwareONE Holding AG (the 'Company') and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates (jointly referred to as 'SoftwareONE' or the 'group') and its future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain financial data included in this media release consists of non-IFRS or adjusted financial measures. These non-IFRS or adjusted financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS or adjusted financial measures and ratios included herein. In addition, certain financial information contained herein has not been audited, confirmed or otherwise covered by a report by independent accountants and, as such, actual data could vary, possibly significantly, from the data set forth herein.

^[1] EXCEPT WHERE SPECIFIED OTHERWISE, INTERGRUPO IS INCLUDED IN ALL GROSS PROFIT GROWTH FIGURES; INTERGRUPO WAS FULLY ACQUIRED IN EARLY 2021 AND CONSOLIDATED FROM NOVEMBER 2020 ONWARDS, CONTRIBUTING CHF 15.9 MILLION IN H1 2021, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 4% YOY GROWTH

^[2] INCLUDING CHANGE IN NET DEBT DEFINITION WITH RECLASSIFICATION OF NON-CURRENT SUPPLIER LIABILITIES TO NON-CURRENT OTHER PAYABLES IN BOTH PERIODS

^[3] REFERS TO MANAGEMENT EQUITY PLAN (MEP), WHICH WAS FULLY FUNDED PRE-IPO BY MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS WITH NO CASH OR EQUITY IMPACT, AND THE EMPLOYEE FREE SHARE GRANT

^[4] INCLUDES PPA AMORTIZATION (INCLUDING IMPAIRMENTS, IF APPLICABLE) OF CHF 7.1 MILLION AND CHF 10.7 MILLION IN H1 2021 AND H1 2020, RESPECTIVELY

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SoftwareONE Holding AG 
              Riedenmatt 4 
              6370 Stans 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 44 832 41 69 
E-mail:       info.ch@softwareone.com 
Internet:     www.softwareone.com 
ISIN:         CH0496451508 
Valor:        A2PTSZ 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1228972 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1228972 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228972&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 01:10 ET (05:10 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 8 460 M 9 247 M 9 247 M
Net income 2021 125 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2021 417 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 4 050 M 4 429 M 4 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 219
Free-Float 57,9%
