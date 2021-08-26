EQS-Adhoc : SoftwareONE delivers solid results with accelerated investments in growth in H1 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results SoftwareONE delivers solid results with accelerated investments in growth in H1 2021 26-Aug-2021 / 07:10 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SoftwareONE delivers solid results with accelerated investments in growth in H1 2021

Stans, Switzerland I 26 August 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced its H1 2021 results with a strong performance in Solutions & Services, underpinned by accelerating investments in strategic growth areas. At the group level, gross profit grew 12.3% YoY in constant currency^[1]. Full-year guidance is maintained, with strong growth prospects for the second half of 2021.

- At the group level, gross profit grew 12.3% YoY in constant currency to CHF 414.4 million

- Gross profit growth in Solutions & Services accelerated to 53.4% YoY in constant currency to CHF 146.7 million, driven by customers' prioritization of cloud-first digital transformation; Solutions & Services now represents 35% of group gross profit, up from 26% in H1 2020

- Gross profit in Software & Cloud declined by 2.1% YoY in constant currency, driven by residual COVID-19-related software purchasing weakness among SMEs and a continued shift to pay-as-you-go; By region, LATAM was impacted by a weak COVID-19-related macro-economic environment

- Adjusted EBITDA corresponded to CHF 109.1 million, implying a margin of 26.3%, reflecting accelerated investments in strategic growth areas

- Microsoft strategic agreement for application services and SAP on Azure announced in late March 2021, with foundation built and significant growth in pipeline

- Six acquisitions announced since the beginning of 2021, with a focus on SAP cloud expertise and delivery capabilities, as well as strengthening the company's AWS and Google practices

- Rodolfo J. Savitzky to join SoftwareONE as CFO and member of the Executive Board effective 1 January 2022, succeeding Hans Grüter who has decided to retire from operational activities, as announced in separate media release

- Executive Board expanded with Bernd Schlotter, who joined in August 2021 as President of Services, in line with ambition to build Solutions & Services to 50% of group gross profit to increase the proportion of recurring revenues

- Full-year guidance re-iterated based on an expected recovery in Software & Cloud and a strong backlog in Solutions & Services, with EBITDA margin profile expected to benefit from front-loaded investments and improved operating leverage in H2 2021

- Audio webcast for investors, analysts and media to be held today at 9.00 CEST

Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE said, "During a year marked by strategic investments, I am encouraged by our first-half results and return to a solid level of growth. This is a testament to our growth strategy, ability to execute, and most importantly, the unwavering commitment of my colleagues who continued to deliver world-class customer experiences globally.

Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are forging ahead with cloud-first digital transformation journeys. With our expanding next-generation services portfolio and PyraCloud platform, we can now meet even more of their changing and complex needs.

With our focus on growth investments and recurring customer relationships, we have laid a solid foundation for SoftwareONE's future growth journey and look forward to providing further insights into our strategy at our Capital Markets Day in October."

Key figures

CHFm (unless otherwise indicated) H1 2021 H1 2020 % ? % ? at CCY Adjusted Gross profit from Software & Cloud 267.6 274.6 (2.5)% (2.1)% Gross profit from Solutions & Services 146.7 96.2 52.5% 53.4% Gross profit 414.4 370.8 11.7% 12.3% Operating expenses (305.3) (250.8) 21.7% 22.5% EBITDA 109.1 120.0 (9.1)% (9.0)% EBITDA margin (%) 26.3% 32.4% (6.0)pp - EPS (diluted) 0.35 0.44 (20.2)% - IFRS reported Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities (32.4) 206.7 - - Net debt/(cash)^[2] (385.5) (366.2) - - Net working capital (after factoring) at period-end (59.4) (173.4) - - Headcount (in FTEs) 8,269 5,826 41.9% -

Performance by business

Software & Cloud

Gross profit from Software & Cloud decreased 2.1% YoY in constant currency to CHF 267.6 million in H1 2021, compared to CHF 274.6 million during the prior year period. This development was primarily driven by residual COVID-19-related software purchasing weakness amongst SMEs across both the Microsoft and Multi-vendor businesses, along with a continued shift towards pay-as-you-go in the Microsoft business. By region, LATAM was impacted by a weak COVID-19-related macro-economic environment which affected purchasing across customer segments.

Microsoft

At the gross billings level, SoftwareONE's Microsoft business developed in line with the overall market in H1 2021 driven by strong renewals and growing demand for Microsoft's software and cloud products. Microsoft Cloud billings, comprising 365, Azure and Dynamics, continued to see double-digit growth compared to the prior year period while On-premise declined.

By customer segment, SMEs - which typically serve as the group's growth and profitability engine - exhibited residual COVID-19-related software purchasing weakness, with a partial recovery seen towards the end of H1 2021. Large enterprises, which demonstrate lower profitability, continued to perform strongly in terms of billings growth. Meanwhile, public sector spending slowed down in comparison to the exceptional level seen in 2020. Overall, this mix effect continued to negatively impact the Microsoft business at the gross profit level.

Furthermore, gross profit growth in pay-as-you-go (i.e. xSimple bundles such as 365Simple and AzureSimple) accelerated to >70% YoY, compared to >50% YoY during the prior year period. While positive in terms of promoting 'stickier' customer relationships and more recurring revenue streams, this development continued to adversely affect results in the Microsoft business due to (i) less revenue recognized upfront and (ii) the entire services component (i.e. customer mark-up for the managed service and the PyraCloud platform) being booked under Solutions & Services, which delivers highly scalable, IP-driven services.

Multi-vendor

SoftwareONE's multi-vendor business includes many market-leading software companies, including Adobe, AWS, Citrix, Google Cloud, Oracle, Red Hat, VMware, Sophos, Symantec and Veeam. While purchasing behavior varied greatly depending on the type of software, SoftwareONE generally saw healthy growth in procurement and consumption of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, with an acceleration towards the end of H1 2021, but at levels not yet comparable to pre-COVID 19.

Solutions & Services

Solutions & Services achieved strong gross profit growth of 53.4% YoY in constant currency to CHF 146.7 million in H1 2021, up from CHF 96.2 million during the prior year period. This result includes a gross profit contribution from InterGrupo of CHF 15.9 million, following its consolidation from November 2020 onwards. Excluding InterGrupo, the gross profit growth rate of Solutions & Services corresponded to 36.0% YoY in H1 2021.

The strong performance in Solutions & Services was broad-based across SoftwareONE's services offering, customers and geographies. This business line now represents 35% of group gross profit, up from 26% in H1 2020.

The Commercial and Technology Transformation portfolios grew 15% and 39% YoY in gross profit, respectively, while the group's strategic growth areas, including Application Services, SAP on Cloud and Industry Vertical Solutions, delivered growth in excess of 100% YoY.

Managed cloud support in particular demonstrated excellent growth, with 5.4 million users now supported 24/7 in 13 languages in the cloud.

During H1 2021, SoftwareONE also continued to expand its hyperscaler offering to include AWS and Google Cloud-related services to support customers with their multi-cloud strategies.

Performance by geography

On a geographical basis, performance varied depending on the extent of continued disruption from COVID-19-related restrictions and economic recovery. EMEA delivered a solid performance with gross profit up 8.2% YoY in H1 2021, with DACH performing strongly while certain other countries in the region lagged behind. APAC experienced exceptional gross profit growth of 25.1% YoY and NORAM demonstrated increasing strength through the period at 11.3% YoY. LATAM was impacted by COVID-19 and a weak macro-economic environment in key markets such as Brazil and Mexico, resulting in gross profit decreasing 5.4% YoY, excluding InterGrupo.

Accelerated investments across strategic growth areas

Total adjusted operating expenses increased by 22.5% YoY in constant currency to CHF 305.3 million in H1 2021, up from CHF 250.8 million during the prior year period, excluding share-based compensation^[3], IPO, integration and M&A and earn-out expenses which amounted to CHF 16.6 million in total.

