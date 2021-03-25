EQS-Adhoc : SoftwareONE delivers solid results -4

Certain financial data included in this media release consists of non-IFRS or adjusted financial measures. These non-IFRS or adjusted financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS or adjusted financial measures and ratios included herein. In addition, certain financial information contained herein has not been audited, confirmed or otherwise covered by a report by independent accountants and, as such, actual data could vary, possibly significantly, from the data set forth herein.

In addition, this media release contains selected financial statement line items and non-IFRS or adjusted financial measures prepared on a proforma basis. The proforma financial information for 2019 has been prepared by aggregating (i) the audited IFRS reported financial information for the financial year 2019 (consisting of twelve months of the group (excluding Comparex AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ('Comparex')) and eleven months of Comparex) and (ii) the month of January 2019 of Comparex. The proforma financial information has been prepared by taking into account the group's acquisition of Comparex as if such acquisition had taken place on 1 January 2019 and has not been audited, reviewed or otherwise verified. Accordingly, such proforma financial information should be treated as merely indicative of the performance of the group as if the acquisition of Comparex had taken place on 1 January 2019 and the group's actual performance for the relevant period could vary, possibly significantly, from the information set forth in the proforma financial information.

^[1] UNLESS OTHERWISE INDICATED, ALL REFERENCES TO YOY PERCENTAGE CHANGES IN THE PROFIT & LOSS STATEMENT BETWEEN 2020 AND 2019 ARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, INCLUDING PROFORMA ADJUSTMENTS TO PRESENT 2019 AS IF THE ACQUISITION OF COMPAREX HAD OCCURRED ON 1 JANUARY 2019, AS WELL AS OTHER ADJUSTMENTS DETAILED ON PAGE 9 OF THIS MEDIA RELEASE

^[2] INCLUDES PROFORMA ADJUSTMENTS TO PRESENT 2019 AS IF THE ACQUISITION OF COMPAREX HAD OCCURRED ON 1 JANUARY 2019, AS WELL AS OTHER ADJUSTMENTS DETAILED ON PAGE 9

^[3] REFLECTS CHANGE IN NET DEBT DEFINITION WITH RECLASSIFICATION OF NON-CURRENT SUPPLIER LIABILITIES TO NON-CURRENT OTHER PAYABLES IN 2020 AND 2019

^[4] AN ADDITIONAL 1,450 EMPLOYEES JOINED VIA THE INTERGRUPO ACQUISITION WHICH CLOSED IN JANUARY 2021, BRINGING THE CURRENT TOTAL TO APPROXIMATELY 7,700

^[5] REFERS TO MANAGEMENT EQUITY PLAN (MEP), WHICH WAS FULLY FUNDED PRE-IPO BY MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS WITH NO CASH OR EQUITY IMPACT, AND THE EMPLOYEE FREE SHARE GRANT

^[6] GARTNER FORECASTS WORLDWIDE IT SPENDING (JANUARY 2021)

^[7] IN EXCESS OF THE CONTRIBUTION BY INTERGRUPO

^[8] INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY TWO MONTHS OF INTERGRUPO, WHICH WAS CONSOLIDATED FROM NOVEMBER 2020 ONWARDS

^[9] INCLUDES PPA AMORTIZATION (INCLUDING IMPAIRMENTS) OF CHF 16.8 MILLION AND CHF 11.5 MILLION IN 2020 AND 2019, RESPECTIVELY

^[10] INCLUDES ADJUSTMENTS FOR SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION, IPO, INTEGRATION AND M&A AND EARN-OUT EXPENSES AND APPRECIATION OF THE SHAREHOLDING IN CRAYON AND RELATED TAX IMPACT OF ADJUSTMENTS

^[11] PROFORMA ADJUSTMENTS INCLUDING THE ADDITION OF COMPAREX FINANCIALS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2019 AS WELL AS ADJUSTMENTS FOR ALIGNMENT OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES, RECLASSIFICATION AND CURRENCY TRANSLATION ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

