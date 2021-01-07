EQS-News : SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud services company

EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud
services company
2021-01-07 / 07:00
Media Release
*SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud
services company*
*Stans, Switzerland, 7 January 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading
global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today
announced that it has acquired Intelligence Partner, a leading Google Cloud
services company serving the Spanish, Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets.
The acquisition significantly expands SoftwareONE's Google Cloud
capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve customers with multi-cloud
strategies in Europe and beyond.*
Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Intelligence Partner
(www.intelligencepartner.com [1]) offers the complete portfolio of Google
Cloud products, along with related consulting, migration and managed
services. The company is a Google Cloud Premier Partner with deep expertise
in Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), Google Maps, Google Cloud Platform
and Cloud Analytics and CRM. In addition, Intelligence Partner acts as a
partner for Salesforce, Sugar CRM, tableau and Task4Work. With approximately
80 highly skilled and certified employees, Intelligence Partner serves more
than 600 customers across Europe, Brazil and the Middle East. In 2019, the
company reported gross profit of approximately CHF 6 million.
"Customers want to choose the best solution for their business and digital
transformation needs. With the addition of Intelligence Partner, we will
offer customers the potential of the Google suite of products, including
specifically Google Cloud Platform. Furthermore, the company's strong team
of Google specialists will form the foundation of a future global Google
practice, allowing customers worldwide to benefit from the full Google suite
from a trusted partner with SoftwareONE," said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of
SoftwareONE.
"As pioneers in the Spanish cloud computing technology sector, we are
immensely proud of our journey to date. As part of SoftwareONE, we look
forward to contributing our deep expertise in the full Google stack and
serving our new and existing customers from an even broader offering," added
Ignacio Bañó, CEO and founding partner of Intelligence Partner.
Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
*CONTACT*
Panthea Derks, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
*ABOUT SOFTWAREONE*
SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud
technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across
the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their
technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right
price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are
connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that
provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around
5,800 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries,
SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and
cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are
listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit
SoftwareONE.com [2].
SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
*CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION*
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating
to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such
statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other
important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive
pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic
and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the
employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its
businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial
market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or
inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments,
litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause
actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made
in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter
forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158883
End of News EQS Group News Service
1158883 2021-01-07
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8d82b109499a63fc17a3d99fab2b6621&application_id=1158883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3aa918fdd24f9f0c5a0c62f355eef41c&application_id=1158883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)