SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG

(SWON)
EQS-News : SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud services company

01/07/2021 | 01:01am EST
 EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition 
SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud 
services company 
 
2021-01-07 / 07:00 
 
Media Release 
 
*SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud 
services company* 
 
*Stans, Switzerland, 7 January 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading 
global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today 
announced that it has acquired Intelligence Partner, a leading Google Cloud 
services company serving the Spanish, Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets. 
The acquisition significantly expands SoftwareONE's Google Cloud 
capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve customers with multi-cloud 
strategies in Europe and beyond.* 
 
Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Intelligence Partner 
(www.intelligencepartner.com [1]) offers the complete portfolio of Google 
Cloud products, along with related consulting, migration and managed 
services. The company is a Google Cloud Premier Partner with deep expertise 
in Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), Google Maps, Google Cloud Platform 
and Cloud Analytics and CRM. In addition, Intelligence Partner acts as a 
partner for Salesforce, Sugar CRM, tableau and Task4Work. With approximately 
80 highly skilled and certified employees, Intelligence Partner serves more 
than 600 customers across Europe, Brazil and the Middle East. In 2019, the 
company reported gross profit of approximately CHF 6 million. 
 
"Customers want to choose the best solution for their business and digital 
transformation needs. With the addition of Intelligence Partner, we will 
offer customers the potential of the Google suite of products, including 
specifically Google Cloud Platform. Furthermore, the company's strong team 
of Google specialists will form the foundation of a future global Google 
practice, allowing customers worldwide to benefit from the full Google suite 
from a trusted partner with SoftwareONE," said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of 
SoftwareONE. 
 
"As pioneers in the Spanish cloud computing technology sector, we are 
immensely proud of our journey to date. As part of SoftwareONE, we look 
forward to contributing our deep expertise in the full Google stack and 
serving our new and existing customers from an even broader offering," added 
Ignacio Bañó, CEO and founding partner of Intelligence Partner. 
 
Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. 
 
*CONTACT* 
 
Panthea Derks, Media Relations 
Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com 
 
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations 
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com 
 
*ABOUT SOFTWAREONE* 
 
SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud 
technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across 
the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their 
technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right 
price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are 
connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that 
provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 
5,800 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, 
SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and 
cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are 
listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit 
SoftwareONE.com [2]. 
 
SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans 
 
*CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION* 
 
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating 
to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such 
statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other 
important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive 
pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic 
and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the 
employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its 
businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial 
market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or 
inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, 
litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause 
actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made 
in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter 
forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future 
events or otherwise. 
 
End of Media Release 
Language:    English 
Company:     SoftwareONE Holding AG 
             Riedenmatt 4 
             6370 Stans 
             Switzerland 
Phone:       +41 44 832 41 69 
E-mail:      info.ch@softwareone.com 
Internet:    www.softwareone.com 
ISIN:        CH0496451508 
Valor:       A2PTSZ 
Listed:      SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158883 
 
End of News EQS Group News Service 
 
1158883 2021-01-07 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8d82b109499a63fc17a3d99fab2b6621&application_id=1158883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3aa918fdd24f9f0c5a0c62f355eef41c&application_id=1158883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

