EQS-News : SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud services company

EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud services company 2021-01-07 / 07:00 Media Release *SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud services company* *Stans, Switzerland, 7 January 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired Intelligence Partner, a leading Google Cloud services company serving the Spanish, Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets. The acquisition significantly expands SoftwareONE's Google Cloud capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve customers with multi-cloud strategies in Europe and beyond.* Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Intelligence Partner (www.intelligencepartner.com [1]) offers the complete portfolio of Google Cloud products, along with related consulting, migration and managed services. The company is a Google Cloud Premier Partner with deep expertise in Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), Google Maps, Google Cloud Platform and Cloud Analytics and CRM. In addition, Intelligence Partner acts as a partner for Salesforce, Sugar CRM, tableau and Task4Work. With approximately 80 highly skilled and certified employees, Intelligence Partner serves more than 600 customers across Europe, Brazil and the Middle East. In 2019, the company reported gross profit of approximately CHF 6 million. "Customers want to choose the best solution for their business and digital transformation needs. With the addition of Intelligence Partner, we will offer customers the potential of the Google suite of products, including specifically Google Cloud Platform. Furthermore, the company's strong team of Google specialists will form the foundation of a future global Google practice, allowing customers worldwide to benefit from the full Google suite from a trusted partner with SoftwareONE," said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE. "As pioneers in the Spanish cloud computing technology sector, we are immensely proud of our journey to date. As part of SoftwareONE, we look forward to contributing our deep expertise in the full Google stack and serving our new and existing customers from an even broader offering," added Ignacio Bañó, CEO and founding partner of Intelligence Partner. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. *CONTACT* Panthea Derks, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com *ABOUT SOFTWAREONE* SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,800 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com [2]. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans *CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION* This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 