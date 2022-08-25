SoftwareONE : H1 2022 Half-year Report (PDF)

SoftwareONE Half-Year Report 2022

Overview

Founded in 2000 by Daniel von Stockar and Patrick Winter († 2018) and headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, the company enables around 65,000 business customers to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads to public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing.

With more than 8,890 employees across 90 countries, SoftwareONE has one of the broadest global footprints in its industry. The company's operating model is built to leverage its global scale with centrally-delivered 24/7 customer service in 13 languages, while maintaining customer focus as a result of its local presence and ability to transact in more than 150 countries.

SoftwareONE's integrated suite of solutions is organized into two highly synergistic business lines: Software & Cloud and Solutions & Services, which account for approximately 60% and 40% of gross profit, respectively.

Software & Cloud: SoftwareONE offers its customers access to a comprehensive software and cloud portfolio, drawing on relationships with more than 7,500 partners and its global purchasing expertise. The company's software and cloud catalog includes leading global software publishers such as Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, Red Hat, VMware and Symantec, best performing hyperscalers such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, and a growing portfolio of innovative publishers.

Solutions & Services: SoftwareONE has an integrated and cloud-native solutions and services portfolio spanning Cloud Cost Management (FinOps), IT Asset Management and Digital Supply Chain to Application Services, SAP on Cloud, Future Workplace and Cloud Services for Azure, AWS and GCP. SoftwareONE is uniquely positioned to support its customers across their entire software application estates by providing end-to-end professional and managed services from Design, Develop, Buy, Modernize, Migrate to Operate.

SoftwareONE: Empowering companies to transform

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the benefits of a cloud-enabled technology landscape and accelerated organizations' digital ambitions. However, while purchasing new technology to drive agility and growth, organizations are often confronted with increasing costs and complexity.

In order to address these challenges and achieve positive business outcomes for customers, SoftwareONE has established a comprehensive offering based on three categories - Commercial, Technology and Digital Transformation - covering customers' entire digital journeys:

Commercial Transformation: As technology becomes more complex and organizations face increasing spend, they require transparency in their software and cloud estates and the ability to manage and optimize costs efficiently. SoftwareONE helps customers by providing a marketplace and Digital Supply Chain, as well as a market-leading range of software lifecycle management (SLM) services, e.g. diagnostics and FinOps;

market-leading range of software lifecycle management (SLM) services, e.g. diagnostics and FinOps; Technology Transformation: SoftwareONE helps customers transform their business by adopting the latest cloud-ready technology to build scalable operating models, enabled with management, governance and security to support the migration of applications to a cloud environment;

cloud-ready technology to build scalable operating models, enabled with management, governance and security to support the migration of applications to a cloud environment; Digital Transformation: The combination of Commercial and Technology Transformation described above, together with sector expertise, provides the foundation for customers' digital transformation. With a keen focus on improving customer and employee experience, innovation of business models and optimization of operational processes, SoftwareONE helps its customers transform and position themselves as leaders in their sectors.

PyraCloud - SoftwareONE's digital platform: Marketplace, Digital and Cloud

SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows customers to efficiently transact, manage and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It is based on three pillars - Marketplace, Digital and Cloud - with the cloud management platform becoming increasingly relevant as a 'single pane of glass' as customers seek to address the complexity arising from multi-cloud environments and optimize spend across public clouds. PyraCloud is powered by insights, or data derived from past purchasing behavior, and peer benchmarking to support self-service and intelligent decision-making by customers.

Goatpath by SoftwareONE is a new innovation brand for the development of new products and platforms. As organizations around the world continue their cloud-first digital transformation journey, Goatpath will be at the forefront of innovation in this space through a new generation of platforms and products to be released over the course of 2022 and into 2023.

Driving growth and a technology-driven sustainable future

As SoftwareONE is growing, so too is its commitment and ambition to sustainably protect the planet, people and principles by which we all live.

With key support from the Board of Directors, the company launched its ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) program last year, with the aim of playing an even greater part in positively impacting society, both through its own operations and value chain and by helping customers become more sustainable.