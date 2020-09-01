SoftwareONE Holding AG: 'make it noble'-founders join SoftwareONE to broaden its Microsoft Azure and 365 capabilities in Switzerland

EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release

'make it noble'-founders join SoftwareONE to broaden its Microsoft Azure and 365 capabilities in Switzerland

Stans, Switzerland I 1 September 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that the founders of Swiss-based 'make it noble' have joined SoftwareONE. Comprised of well-established, certified and awarded specialists in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, they will bring unique capabilities in delivering workplace digitalization and public cloud solutions for customers across the DACH region.

'make it noble' was founded in Bern, Switzerland, by Marcel Zehner, a Microsoft Regional Director (RD)* and Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Philipp Witschi and Christian Greuter. They are highly experienced in providing end-to-end solutions for Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, and helping customers from advisory to implementation and managed services relating to workplace digitalization and cloud solutions.

"I would like to welcome the founders of 'make it noble' to SoftwareONE. With increasing demand for Microsoft cloud solutions and related managed services, their advanced skills combined with a vast client network in Switzerland will strengthen our Microsoft business," said Martin Modl, Head of DACH at SoftwareONE.

"We are excited about joining SoftwareONE. We founded 'make it noble' with the vision of creating real business value to customers by using Microsoft cloud solutions. SoftwareONE offers us the opportunity to achieve this goal on an even larger scale," said Marcel Zehner, co-founder at 'make it noble'.

