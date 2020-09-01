Log in
SoftwareONE Holding AG: 'make it noble'-founders join SoftwareONE to broaden its Microsoft Azure and 365 capabilities in Switzerland

09/01/2020 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SoftwareONE Holding AG: 'make it noble'-founders join SoftwareONE to broaden its Microsoft Azure and 365 capabilities in Switzerland

01.09.2020 / 07:00

Media Release

'make it noble'-founders join SoftwareONE to broaden its Microsoft Azure and 365 capabilities in Switzerland

Stans, Switzerland I 1 September 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that the founders of Swiss-based 'make it noble' have joined SoftwareONE. Comprised of well-established, certified and awarded specialists in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, they will bring unique capabilities in delivering workplace digitalization and public cloud solutions for customers across the DACH region.

'make it noble' was founded in Bern, Switzerland, by Marcel Zehner, a Microsoft Regional Director (RD)* and Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Philipp Witschi and Christian Greuter. They are highly experienced in providing end-to-end solutions for Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, and helping customers from advisory to implementation and managed services relating to workplace digitalization and cloud solutions.

"I would like to welcome the founders of 'make it noble' to SoftwareONE. With increasing demand for Microsoft cloud solutions and related managed services, their advanced skills combined with a vast client network in Switzerland will strengthen our Microsoft business," said Martin Modl, Head of DACH at SoftwareONE.

"We are excited about joining SoftwareONE. We founded 'make it noble' with the vision of creating real business value to customers by using Microsoft cloud solutions. SoftwareONE offers us the opportunity to achieve this goal on an even larger scale," said Marcel Zehner, co-founder at 'make it noble'.

* rd.microsoft.com

CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

 

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,400 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1125383

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1125383  01.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1125383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
