SoftwareONE : Named Flexera Partner of the Year 2022

SoftwareONE, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, is honored to announce that we have been named the North American Flexera Partner of the Year for 2022 for the sixth consecutive year.

SoftwareONE was named the North American Partner of the Year for its superior service in software asset management (SAM). SoftwareONE is at the forefront of enabling digital transformation so customers can modernize their applications from on-premises to the cloud. The company has been a prominent partner within the region and moves the needle when it comes to strategy with best intentions for the customer.

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition from Flexera," said Ashley Gaare, President, SoftwareONE North America. "The work we deliver for our software asset management customers enables organizations to free up resources and to fund digital transformation and strategic programs. Our partnership with Flexera allows us to provide an industry-leading solution, from initial advisory through to a managed service. I am proud of our sales, channel and delivery teams who constantly adapt, execute, and exceed expectations for our clients day in and day out."

"Each year, it's an honor to reflect on and recognize Flexera's partners of the year," said Cindy Grogan, VP & General Manager, Flexera Alliances. "Our winners ensure they have an unflinching focus on meeting customer needs. Each of these organizations brings cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges. Congratulations to SoftwareONE."



At SoftwareONE, our Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) practice works with clients to maximize the value of their cloud and software portfolios, while our Digital Supply Chain (DSC) and FinOps services , combined with our proprietary platform PyraCloud provide the transparency, predictability and governance needed to meet the needs of an organization's rapid digital transformation.



SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com.

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate.



More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

