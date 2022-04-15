SoftwareONE : North America HQ Moving to Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee

Milwaukee

15 April 2022

As downtown Milwaukee gears up for return-to-office, Waukesha-based software and cloud services provider selects historic site to mark its entry into MKE proper.

SoftwareONENorth America announced today it has signed an agreement to move into the second floor of The Dye House in Milwaukee's historic Third Ward. The deal marks a pivotal turning point in downtown Milwaukee's workforce and economic growth following a pandemic-fueled pause in commercial office space investment. As hybrid work models stake their claim in the workforce, SoftwareONE set out to find a work environment that would support its flexible employees. The Dye House's near 20,000 sq. ft. second-floor facility will soon be home to SoftwareONE's 135 hybrid Milwaukee-area employees. The facility is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology to support hybrid and in-person operations, enabling a seamless flexible employment model, regardless of where employees choose to work. "We're thrilled to be expanding our area operations into Milwaukee's historic Third Ward," said Ashley Gaare, President of SoftwareONE North America. "The heart of downtown Milwaukee is a perfect fit for SoftwareONE's innovative and flexible culture, and we look forward to playing a bigger role in the advancement of our people and the community at-large." The Historic Dye House celebrates its Centennial anniversary this year. Having recently undergone a multi-million dollar renovation, The Dye House is home to both residential tenants and commercial tenants alike. The building itself boasts amenities including what is soon to be one of the best indoor/outdoor rooftop amenities in all of Milwaukee with sweeping views of the skyline and Lake Michigan, underground parking, and an abundance of neighboring restaurants and in-house retailers like MODA3, personal training facilities and boutique fitness concepts including Solidcore and Train Moment, a HIIT Training facility.

"We're excited to welcome SoftwareONE as the newest tenant of the Dye House," said Adam Parritz, Asset Manager at Singerman Real Estate on behalf of the Dye House, who along with Founders 3's Office Specialist, John Davis, represented Singerman on the lease transaction. "The effort that went into restoring the building to its fullest potential is paying off by bringing in high-caliber partners like SoftwareONE. It's a true testament of Milwaukee's growth potential."