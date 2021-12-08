SoftwareONE : Overcoming the Challenges of FinOps

Though the backgrounds of FinOps practitioners vary widely and are likely to keep shifting as the industry evolves, in many cases, the FinOps team consists of those responsible for the massive, multi-line cloud invoices an organization receives.

At the present:

43% of FinOps team members are FinOps/Cloud Financial Management focused

26% are in IT/Engineering or DevOps

11% are C-suite Executives

8% work at a vendor of cloud or cloud management solutions

3% are in Finance

Less than 1% are in Procurement

The remaining 8% are in other areas

The average FinOps team consists of 7 employees dedicated to FinOps. These individuals drive FinOps at cloud-forward enterprises, and they are the ones who responded to the survey.

According to the survey, the top challenges facing FinOps teams are the following:

Getting engineers to take action: 39%

Dealing with shared costs: 33%

Accurate forecasting: 26%

Reducing waste or unused resources: 24%

Full allocation of costs: 23%

Aligning finance to tech teams: 22%

Container costs: 11%

Non-IaaS costs like SaaS: 7%

Other: 7%

Encouraging and incentivizing engineers is the main issue organizations say they face when it comes to cloud financial management. In fact, across all FinOps maturity levels, and regardless of whether an organization spends $5 million or $500 million in the cloud, getting engineers to take action is consistently rated as a top challenge. This is because those engineers have competing priorities and aren't used to considering their spending habits.

Many in the FinOps industry report that, while they know where they're overspending and they even have access to resources on how to save money, getting the engineers and the people who are spending that money to take action is challenging. Engineers often report that they are too busy and struggle to change their habits or concentrate on their spending. In order to truly make a breakthrough, organizations have to focus on change management.

When it comes to cloud costs, there are a certain number of costs that must be shared across the organization. Whether that means certain licenses or spend associated with support, these costs must be fully allocated. In addition to getting engineers to take action, a common FinOps pain point for organizations has been dealing with these shared costs.

As companies increase their adoption of public cloud resources, the list of what's shared and where becomes longer and blurrier. As a result, organizations are unable to allocate these costs and have major difficulty in forecasting future budgets for business units.

Due to the roadblocks many organizations face when it comes to allocating shared costs, forecasting becomes that much harder. After all, when you do not have a clear picture of where your cloud costs are coming from nor how much they're stacking up to, it is pretty challenging to forecast a future budget. For these reasons, this challenge has remained towards the top of the list for organizations at every stage of the FinOps maturity model.