SoftwareONE : Overcoming the Challenges of FinOps

While FinOps is still a relatively new term, the practices are nothing new. As organizations migrated to the cloud, many had already started to create processes to manage cloud spend through increased visibility and accountability of their cloud spend. What FinOps brings to the table is a coherent methodology and a set of best practices aimed at getting the most out of every dollar spent in the cloud.
The FinOps Foundation was created in 2019 to create industry standards around cloud financial management. Today, 38% of FinOps teams are located in North America, with the remaining located around the globe.
At the end of 2020, The FinOps Foundation surveyed over 800 FinOps practitioners in order to create a snapshot of the current state of the industry, including common challenges. Let's dig into those survey findings and the common FinOps challenges organizations may face on their journey.
Challenges Faced by FinOps Teams
Though the backgrounds of FinOps practitioners vary widely and are likely to keep shifting as the industry evolves, in many cases, the FinOps team consists of those responsible for the massive, multi-line cloud invoices an organization receives.
At the present:
43% of FinOps team members are FinOps/Cloud Financial Management focused
26% are in IT/Engineering or DevOps
11% are C-suite Executives
8% work at a vendor of cloud or cloud management solutions
3% are in Finance
Less than 1% are in Procurement
The remaining 8% are in other areas
The average FinOps team consists of 7 employees dedicated to FinOps. These individuals drive FinOps at cloud-forward enterprises, and they are the ones who responded to the survey.
According to the survey, the top challenges facing FinOps teams are the following:
Getting engineers to take action: 39%
Dealing with shared costs: 33%
Accurate forecasting: 26%
Reducing waste or unused resources: 24%
Full allocation of costs: 23%
Aligning finance to tech teams: 22%
Container costs: 11%
Non-IaaS costs like SaaS: 7%
Other: 7%
Why Encouraging Engineers to Take Action is the Top Problem
Encouraging and incentivizing engineers is the main issue organizations say they face when it comes to cloud financial management. In fact, across all FinOps maturity levels, and regardless of whether an organization spends $5 million or $500 million in the cloud, getting engineers to take action is consistently rated as a top challenge. This is because those engineers have competing priorities and aren't used to considering their spending habits.
Many in the FinOps industry report that, while they know where they're overspending and they even have access to resources on how to save money, getting the engineers and the people who are spending that money to take action is challenging. Engineers often report that they are too busy and struggle to change their habits or concentrate on their spending. In order to truly make a breakthrough, organizations have to focus on change management.
The Difficulties of Dealing with Shared Costs
When it comes to cloud costs, there are a certain number of costs that must be shared across the organization. Whether that means certain licenses or spend associated with support, these costs must be fully allocated. In addition to getting engineers to take action, a common FinOps pain point for organizations has been dealing with these shared costs.
As companies increase their adoption of public cloud resources, the list of what's shared and where becomes longer and blurrier. As a result, organizations are unable to allocate these costs and have major difficulty in forecasting future budgets for business units.
The Ability to Accurately Forecast
Due to the roadblocks many organizations face when it comes to allocating shared costs, forecasting becomes that much harder. After all, when you do not have a clear picture of where your cloud costs are coming from nor how much they're stacking up to, it is pretty challenging to forecast a future budget. For these reasons, this challenge has remained towards the top of the list for organizations at every stage of the FinOps maturity model.
The FinOps Approach
FinOps is different from other cloud cost management solutions in that it solves problems such as getting engineers on board through culture change and change management. Where other solutions may attempt to throw software and tools at their problems, actually solving some of the biggest challenges requires a company culture shift. Just looking at an AWS report and identifying where to cut costs only goes so far if the actual employees doing the work aren't engaged in making the changes needed to achieve those results.
Meeting Challenges with FinOps
Of the survey respondents, 78.33% consider the FinOps Foundation to be a top source of information on how to overcome these challenges. The FinOps Foundation also provides certification programs that enable organizations to educate their teams on FinOps standards and best practices, including programs targeted at primary FinOps roles, engineers, and general finance roles.
Additional methods to help meet the challenges described above include the following:
Using visibility to promote accountability by showing engineers and other stakeholders the costs of their resources
Taking advantage of free and subsidized foundational training from Azure, AWS, and other cloud providers
Sending occasional emails to team members with optimization recommendations
Spreading success stories throughout the organization anytime a team member finds a new or innovative way to save costs or improve efficiency
Since the main challenges are a people-first problem, a people-first FinOps methodology is going to solve that much better than a technology-first solution. The challenges described above are best met by developing standardized best practices and instilling habits in employees - particularly engineers - early on.
Choosing a FinOps Platform and Tooling
FinOps is really about methodology more than it is about tools, but tools are still required in order to execute the methodology. Finding the right tools to implement FinOps methodology is important so you can bring together people, processes and technology. Having a tool that can provide all key stakeholders with the transparency and insights needed to successfully view and manage software and cloud costs throughout your organization is vital.
Of course, the key to successful FinOps implementation requires more than just software and tools: success requires training and shifts in company culture.
