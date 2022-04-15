SoftwareONE Selects Milwaukee's Dye House as North American Headquarters Site

As downtown Milwaukee gears up for return-to-office, Waukesha-based software and cloud services provider selects historic site to mark its entry into MKE proper

SoftwareONE North America announced today it has signed an agreement to move into the second floor of The Dye House in Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward. The deal marks a pivotal turning point in downtown Milwaukee’s workforce and economic growth following a pandemic-fueled pause in commercial office space investment.

As hybrid work models stake their claim in the workforce, SoftwareONE set out to find a work environment that would support its flexible employees. The Dye House’s near 20,000 sq. ft. second-floor facility will soon be home to SoftwareONE’s 135 hybrid Milwaukee-area employees. The facility is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology to support hybrid and in-person operations, enabling a seamless flexible employment model, regardless of where employees choose to work.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our area operations into Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward,” said Ashley Gaare, President of SoftwareONE North America. “The heart of downtown Milwaukee is a perfect fit for SoftwareONE’s innovative and flexible culture, and we look forward to playing a bigger role in the advancement of our people and the community at-large.”

The Historic Dye House celebrates its Centennial anniversary this year. Having recently undergone a multi-million dollar renovation, The Dye House is home to both residential tenants and commercial tenants alike. The building itself boasts amenities including what is soon to be one of the best indoor/outdoor rooftop amenities in all of Milwaukee with sweeping views of the skyline and Lake Michigan, underground parking, and an abundance of neighboring restaurants and in-house retailers like MODA3, personal training facilities and boutique fitness concepts including Solidcore and Train Moment, a HIIT Training facility.

“We’re excited to welcome SoftwareONE as the newest tenant of the Dye House,” said Adam Parritz, Asset Manager at Singerman Real Estate on behalf of the Dye House, who along with Founders 3’s Office Specialist, John Davis, represented Singerman on the lease transaction. “The effort that went into restoring the building to its fullest potential is paying off by bringing in high-caliber partners like SoftwareONE. It’s a true testament of Milwaukee’s growth potential.”

“The pandemic has completely changed the commercial real estate market, both in how people work and where they work,” added Ned Purtell, partner of Founders 3, who alongside partner Bob Flood represented SoftwareONE as brokers behind the deal. “The tenacity and persistence of all involved parties to bring a leading technology company like SoftwareONE to the Downtown area is unmatched, but a true sign of the future of work in Milwaukee.”

In addition to working with Founders 3, SoftwareONE partnered with Greenfire, RINKA, and Forward Space, award-winning companies in construction, energy, and design. As a proud supporter of Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives, collaborating with the renowned talent of these indigenous, marginalized, and female-owned companies was an easy choice for leadership.

For more information about SoftwareONE’s North America operations, visit www.softwareone.com/en/. For more information about the Dye House and its modern office space, visit dyehousethirdward.com.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE’s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE’s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

About Founders 3

Founders 3 is a full-service, market-leading commercial real estate company that is changing the way companies and clients can find, achieve, and maintain the greatest value in Wisconsin and beyond. We offer a comprehensive line of brokerage, management, and consulting services. Our principals at Founders 3 grew up in Milwaukee and thoroughly understand the people and the market. The firm launched in June 2017 and is comprised of three divisions consisting of 11 principals and over 230 Milwaukee area employees. All divisions have deep local roots with a wealth of experience in the key areas of retail, office, industrial, and investment sales brokerage, along with property management. For more information, visit www.founders3.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220415005017/en/