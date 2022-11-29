Advanced search
    CH0496451508

SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG

(SWON)
  Report
2022-11-28
13.87 CHF   -4.74%
SoftwareONE achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status

11/29/2022 | 01:02am EST
SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SoftwareONE achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status

29.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

SoftwareONE achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status

Stans, Switzerland I 29 November 2022 – SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates SoftwareONE as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

To become an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their work with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

“SoftwareONE is proud to achieve AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network,” said Ian Hutchinson, SoftwareONE Global AWS Alliance Leader. “Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including the extensive accreditation and certification process, shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS.”

SoftwareONE and AWS signed a strategic collaboration agreement in January 2022. Since then, SoftwareONE has grown to over 600 AWS certifications and has added a wealth of competencies, skills and AWS Partner Program memberships to its credentials, including:

  • AWS Financial Services Competency, recognizing SoftwareONE’s work that helps accelerate innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital market firms, and payment processors of all sizes. 
  • AWS Marketplace Skilled Consulting Partner Program membership, recognizing SoftwareONE is registered and authorized to resell software through AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO).
  • AWS Public Sector Partner Program membership, which validates SoftwareONE’s cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education and non-profits around the world.
  • AWS Security Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS SAP Competency, and AWS Migration Competency.

 

Learn more here.

CONTACT

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

 

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE’s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE’s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.softwareone.com/en

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1499709

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499709  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

