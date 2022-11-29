SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SoftwareONE achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status



Stans, Switzerland I 29 November 2022 – SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates SoftwareONE as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

To become an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their work with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

“SoftwareONE is proud to achieve AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network,” said Ian Hutchinson, SoftwareONE Global AWS Alliance Leader. “Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including the extensive accreditation and certification process, shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS.”

SoftwareONE and AWS signed a strategic collaboration agreement in January 2022. Since then, SoftwareONE has grown to over 600 AWS certifications and has added a wealth of competencies, skills and AWS Partner Program memberships to its credentials, including:

AWS Financial Services Competency , recognizing SoftwareONE’s work that helps accelerate innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital market firms, and payment processors of all sizes.

, recognizing SoftwareONE’s work that helps accelerate innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital market firms, and payment processors of all sizes. AWS Marketplace Skilled Consulting Partner Program membership, recognizing SoftwareONE is registered and authorized to resell software through AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO).

Program membership, recognizing SoftwareONE is registered and authorized to resell software through AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO). AWS Public Sector Partner Program membership, which validates SoftwareONE’s cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education and non-profits around the world.

membership, which validates SoftwareONE’s cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education and non-profits around the world. AWS Security Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS SAP Competency, and AWS Migration Competency.

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE’s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE’s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.softwareone.com/en

