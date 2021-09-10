EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions SoftwareONE acquires HeleCloud, a leading independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA 2021-09-10 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media Release

SoftwareONE acquires HeleCloud, a leading independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA

Stans, Switzerland I 10 September 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of HeleCloud, a UK-headquartered, cloud-native Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner. With this acquisition, SoftwareONE expands and strengthens its AWS capabilities in the EMEA region, adding a team of skilled AWS experts with significant project delivery and managed service capabilities.

HeleCloud (www.helecloud.com) is the most certified and independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner and the largest independent AWS-only System Integrator (SI), and Managed Service Provider (MSP) in EMEA. Founded in 2016 in the United Kingdom, HeleCloud is a cloud-native consulting, software architecture, infrastructure engineering and managed service provider with unique end-to-end cloud delivery capabilities on AWS, serving the EMEA markets from three locations across Europe: the UK, The Netherlands, and Bulgaria. With their seamless integration with AWS and unique outcome-based cloud architecture and operations, leveraging the power of cloud automation and security to offer a next generation cloud native managed service experience, HeleCloud enables customers on their transformation journey to AWS.

Javid Khan, AWS Global Director of SoftwareONE, said, "We are delighted to welcome HeleCloud to SoftwareONE. With its market-leading position, this acquisition will help us further build out SoftwareONE's cloud migration service offering, one of our strategic growth initiatives, and accelerate our growth in AWS-related services in EMEA. With HeleCloud joining us, we continue to expand SoftwareONE's capabilities to enable our customers in their journey to AWS, as well as their overall cloud and digital transformation."

Dob Todorov, CEO and Co-founder of HeleCloud, said, "SoftwareONE gives HeleCloud the opportunity to operate at scale, a benefit for our customers. It is the ideal platform for enabling customers of all sizes worldwide to benefit from cloud by using HeleCloud's repeatable success patterns and accelerators for cloud adoption. The integration into SoftwareONE will allow our employees to have an even bigger impact. Together with SoftwareONE's global AWS practice, we will be able to amplify our capabilities and help a broader number of customers with their AWS-cloud adoption."

HeleCloud's current leadership team and employees will integrate into SoftwareONE's AWS practice.

No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed.

CONTACT Sydne Saccone, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG Riedenmatt 4 6370 Stans Switzerland Phone: +41 44 832 41 69 E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com Internet: www.softwareone.com ISIN: CH0496451508 Valor: A2PTSZ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1232515 End of News EQS Group News Service =------------

1232515 2021-09-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)