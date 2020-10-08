Log in
SoftwareONE : announces change to the Board of Directors

10/08/2020 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors

08-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SoftwareONE announces change to the Board of Directors

Stans, Switzerland I 8 October 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG today announced that Beat Curti has decided to step down as member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons with immediate effect.

Beat Curti has decided to step down as member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons with immediate effect. He is committed to remain a major shareholder of SoftwareONE.

Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE, stated: "Our entire company and I personally are immensely grateful to Beat for his valuable contributions to the Board and beyond. With his entrepreneurial spirit as a founding partner, he played a key role in shaping the successful course of SoftwareONE. He is an inspirational leader, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Separate from Beat Curti's decision to step down, a process to review the skillset and complement the Board of Directors with up to two new independent members in view of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 20 May 2021 is already underway.


CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com


ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,800 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139551

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1139551  08-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
