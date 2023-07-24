ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - The board of Swiss software management company SoftwareONE on Monday said it rejected a revised offer from Bain Capital to take the company private, saying it would launch a strategic review to seek the best value for the company instead.

SoftwareONE said it had received a second unsolicited and non-binding offer from Bain to acquire the company at an increased price of 19.50 Swiss francs to 20.50 Swiss francs ($22.51 -$23.66) per share.

That represented a boost from the all cash offer of 18.50 Swiss francs per share that Bain presented to the board on May 31, which SoftwareONE's directors said "materially undervalued" the company.

"In response to the second indicative offer by Bain Capital and considering the significant progress made under the new leadership team, the Board believes that a strategic review of all potential options that drive value is in the best interest of the Company and all shareholders," SoftwareONE said in a statement.

It was open to "proactively discuss options that substantially reflect the fundamental value of the Company, including with Bain Capital," the company said, while also exploring other options for value creation.

SoftwareONE's shares closed at 19.10 francs per share on Friday, a 5.1% spike from their opening that day, following a Bloomberg report on the renewed approach from Bain. ($1 = 0.8663 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Louise Heavens)