EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner 2021-10-05 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media Release

SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner

Stans, Switzerland I 5 October 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, has acquired Centiq, a leading UK-based certified SAP Services Partner, an SAP Gold Service Partner and holder of the Advanced Specialization designation for SAP on Azure with extensive professional and managed services capabilities, particularly in S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure. The acquisition further strengthens SoftwareONE's fast-growing SAP Services practice in Europe and globally with the addition of a team of highly skilled SAP cloud experts.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Nottingham, UK, Centiq (https://www.centiq.co.uk/) provides comprehensive SAP-related professional and managed services and solutions throughout Europe. Centiq is a certified SAP Services Partner, a recognized SAP Gold Partner, and deployed one of the first SAP HANA implementations in the UK in 2011. Their expertise also extends to Microsoft Azure, for which they hold the Advanced Specialization designation for SAP on Azure, and they are regarded one of the most experienced Microsoft partners globally in this space. Centiq enables businesses to drive more value from their SAP platform through consultancy-led engagement, focusing on faster time to value, mitigated risk and optimized cost. They have continued to extensively invest in automation tooling for SAP on Azure workloads, ensuring customers meet cloud adoption goals and enabling a simplified, future upgrade path to SAP S/ 4HANA.

"We are thrilled to welcome Centiq to the SoftwareONE organization. Through this acquisition, we are continuing to strengthen our global SAP Services practice and extending our reach in the EMEA market. Centiq's incredible capabilities will equip our customers with the skilled guidance and solutions required to migrate to the cloud. In addition to the proven capability we are now adding to our global SAP Services practice, I am also greatly impressed by Matt and his leadership team. Centiq is a purpose-driven organization, and so are we; their collaborative approach and strong focus on delivering excellence makes them a perfect fit," said Daniel Da Vinci, global practice leader SoftwareONE SAP Services practice.

Matt Lovell, CEO of Centiq, said: "Becoming part of the SoftwareONE family is an exciting opportunity for both our customers and employees that extends our global reach and enables more organizations to benefit from our market leading SAP on Azure and native Azure expertise. The integration into SoftwareONE's global SAP Centre of Excellence enables our team to deliver even greater customer success and value, now with multi-lingual, follow-the-sun support. Joining SoftwareONE also further enhances our strategic alliance with Microsoft, amplifying our capabilities and putting Centiq in a stronger position to meet the ever-increasing needs of the market. On this occasion I would also like to thank LDC for their long-term support in helping us build the market-leading business Centiq is today."

Centiq's current leadership team and employees will join SoftwareONE, thus strengthening our global SAP Services practice, which represents one of our strategic growth areas.

Over the past 24 months, SoftwareONE has made a number of strategic acquisitions, including SE16N, ITST, ITPC, Optimum Consulting and BNW, to form the core of its 27-country SAP presence and cloud delivery capabilities. As a pioneer specialized in bringing critical workloads to the cloud, SoftwareONE provides SAP S/4HANA advisory, migration, conversion and platform managed services. With over 500 certified consultants offering 10+ years of experience from 700 prior customer engagements, the company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and an Azure Expert MSP holding the Microsoft SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization, an AWS SAP Competency Partner, as well as an SAP Gold Service Partner, SAP Software Partner and SAP recognized expert for S/4HANA.

No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed.

CONTACT

Sydne Saccone, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG Riedenmatt 4 6370 Stans Switzerland Phone: +41 44 832 41 69 E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com Internet: www.softwareone.com ISIN: CH0496451508 Valor: A2PTSZ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1238106 End of News EQS Group News Service =------------

1238106 2021-10-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238106&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)