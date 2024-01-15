SoftwareOne concludes strategic review

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Stans, Switzerland I 15 January 2024 – The Board of Directors of SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announces the conclusion of its strategic review launched in July 2023, and that SoftwareOne will remain a standalone public company.

The Board evaluated various options for value creation with its legal and financial advisors, including a sale of SoftwareOne. Following a comprehensive due diligence process, the Board received one non-binding value indication of CHF 18.80 per share from Bain Capital. The Board carefully reviewed the proposal and, supported by an independent valuation and expert advice, unanimously agreed that the non-binding value indication neither provides sufficient certainty nor adequately reflects the fundamental value of SoftwareOne, and is therefore not in the best interest of the company and all stakeholders.

The Board is confident in SoftwareOne’s positioning in a large and fast-growing market, underpinned by strong growth momentum, and that the company has the right leadership team and strategy in place to achieve its ambitions. As such, the Board is convinced that SoftwareOne is well placed to create shareholder value as a standalone public company.

The company will host a Capital Markets Day alongside its 2023 full-year results on 15 February 2024, during which Chief Executive Officer Brian Duffy and Chief Financial Officer Rodolfo Savitzky will provide deeper insights into the company’s financial performance and into its “Ignite, Focus, Accelerate” strategy, which will drive strong value creation, as well as providing outlook for FY2024 and medium-term guidance. In the meantime, SoftwareOne confirms its 2023 guidance announced in November 2023 as part of its Q3 2023 trading update.

