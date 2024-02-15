SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR SoftwareOne launches Vision 2026 – a new chapter of growth, together with FY 2023 results at its Capital Markets Day 2024 Stans, Switzerland I 15 February 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today presents a strategy update, growth priorities and new financial targets, along with its full-year 2023 results at its Capital Markets Day 2024. The in-person event will be held in Zurich and broadcast live from 14 CET onwards. ‘Vision 2026 – a new chapter of growth’ to drive accelerated growth, margin expansion and cash generation, maximising long-term shareholder value

to drive accelerated growth, margin expansion and cash generation, maximising long-term shareholder value Highly attractive market driven by serviceable addressable market (SAM) growth of 17% CAGR until 2026, including the additional opportunity unlocked by digital marketplace Client Portal

Strategic growth priorities including deepening hyperscaler partnerships, driving the global roll-out of Copilot, capitalising on data & AI, executing on a focused ISV strategy, as well as bolt-on M&A

Solid foundation for next chapter of growth with new leadership team and strengthened organisation through operational excellence

Focus on leveraging its “lead” offering of software & cloud and value-added services, along with “expand” services in high-growth segments such as data & AI

Sharpened execution across go-to-market, supported by new client segmentation model, portfolio innovation, delivery excellence and talent development

Outlook for 2024: 8-10% YoY ccy revenue growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.5-25.5%

Vision 2026: ‘mid-teens’ revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin approaching 28%

Balanced capital allocation prioritising investment in growth, bolt-on M&A and attractive returns to shareholders Full year 2023 results: Group revenue up 8.0% YoY ccy to CHF 1,010.9 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA up 6.5% YoY ccy to CHF 245.2 million with a margin of 24.3%, driven by operational excellence and margin progression in Software & Cloud Services

Operational excellence cost savings of CHF 47.0 million in 2023, significantly over-achieving full-year target of CHF 15 million; annualised savings of CHF 63 million in 2023 expected to reach an increased target of CHF 70 million ( previously CHF 50 million ) in 2024

) in 2024 Dividend of CHF 0.36 per share proposed for 2023, representing 50.5% of adjusted profit for the year Brian Duffy, CEO of SoftwareOne said, “We are excited to present our updated strategy ‘Vision 2026 – a new chapter of growth’ today. With our unparalleled global presence, we are uniquely positioned to capture the growth opportunity in the rapidly expanding software & cloud market. Since I joined as CEO, we have already made significant changes and laid a robust foundation to deliver on a new chapter of growth. As we move forward, we look to deliver on our key growth priorities. We have a great team with new world class leaders to drive execution in line with our transformed go-to-market, to accelerate revenue growth to mid teens and gain market share. Combined with a continued focus on operational excellence, this will drive margin expansion, solid cash generation and long-term value creation for our shareholders.” “Today we present solid results for full year 2023, with revenue growth of 8% and an adjusted EBITDA margin over 24%. Over the last twelve months, we have diligently implemented a company-wide operational excellence programme, which paves the way for a stronger, more resilient organisation. It will be a critical driver of performance throughout Vision 2026, and we are pleased to increase our annualised savings target to CHF 70 million in 2024. In 2024, we continue on our journey to higher growth at 8-10% YoY ccy, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.5-25.5% as we transition towards growing faster than the market by 2026,” added Rodolfo Savitzky, CFO of SoftwareOne. Vision 2026 – A new chapter of growth To deliver on Vision 2026, SoftwareOne will leverage its value proposition, pursue key growth priorities and sharpen execution of its strategy. Value proposition and updated strategy SoftwareOne is uniquely positioned with its integrated offering of software and services. Based on its deep competencies around software & cloud procurement and managing spend, SoftwareOne intends to focus on leveraging its “lead” offering, helping clients with providing cloud access, maximizing ROI of their spend and enhancing workforce productivity across all customer segments. In addition, the company will “expand” in selected high-growth segments serving mid-market clients, including application modernisation and data & AI. Strategic growth priorities To drive revenue acceleration, SoftwareOne will capitalise on the strong momentum in its serviceable addressable market (SAM), which is expected to grow at 17% CAGR to US$149 billion by 2026. This includes the additional market opportunity unlocked by Client Portal, raising the growth rate for Software & Cloud Marketplace from 9% to 15% CAGR by 2026. The company will also deliver on five key growth priorities: Deepen partnerships with hyperscalers – SoftwareOne is a trusted partner to hyperscalers, with expert certifications across Microsoft, AWS and Google. The company will deepen these relationships by driving higher consumption through integrated solutions

– SoftwareOne is a trusted partner to hyperscalers, with expert certifications across Microsoft, AWS and Google. The company will deepen these relationships by driving higher consumption through integrated solutions Drive global Copilot roll-out – SoftwareOne estimates a mid-term revenue opportunity of c. CHF 100 million and is already seeing strong traction around its first-to-market Copilot offering

– SoftwareOne estimates a mid-term revenue opportunity of c. CHF 100 million and is already seeing strong traction around its first-to-market Copilot offering Capitalise on Data & AI – with its extensive capabilities, Intelligence Fabric offering and partnerships with market leaders, SoftwareOne is well-positioned to capitalise on the fast-growing data & AI market

– with its extensive capabilities, Intelligence Fabric offering and partnerships with market leaders, SoftwareOne is well-positioned to capitalise on the fast-growing data & AI market Execute on focused ISV strategy – by focusing on the largest vendors with dedicated global and regional teams, SoftwareOne will capture the large opportunity and drive results in other ISVs

– by focusing on the largest vendors with dedicated global and regional teams, SoftwareOne will capture the large opportunity and drive results in other ISVs Leverage Client Portal – SoftwareOne Client Portal offers a compelling value proposition for both vendors and clients as a self-serve one-stop-shop Sharpened execution As part of its updated strategy, SoftwareOne will focus on sharpening execution through a transformed go-to-market approach. Specifically, the company will implement a new client segmentation and coverage model and drive commercial excellence, including pricing realisation. Together with continuous portfolio innovation, delivery excellence and talent management, SoftwareOne will deliver best-in-class business outcomes for clients and performance. New financial targets With Vision 2026, SoftwareOne sets new financial targets reflecting a transitional period in 2024, followed by an acceleration of growth and margin expansion by 2026. 2024 outlook and Vision 2026 targets Outlook 2024 Vision 2026 Revenue growth (YoY ccy) 8-10% Mid-teens Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.5-25.5% Approaching 28% Dividend policy 30-50% adjusted profit 30-50% adjusted profit FY 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS Key figures ‒ Group (Unaudited)[1] CHFm FY 2023 FY 2022 % Δ % Δ (CCY) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Δ % Δ (CCY) Software & Cloud Marketplace 549.7 545.3 0.8% 5.6% 152.2 151.2 0.6% 5.6% Software & Cloud Services[2] 461.2 437.4 5.4% 11.0% 118.5 114.6 3.4% 7.9% Total revenue 1,010.9 982.8 2.9% 8.0% 270.7 265.8 1.8% 6.6% Delivery costs (347.6) (346.3) 0.4% 5.3% (84.0) (86.5) (2.9)% 0.3% Contribution margin 663.3 636.4 4.2% 9.4% 186.7 179.3 4.1% 9.6% SG&A (418.1) (396.0) 5.6% 11.2% (101.1) (101.6) (0.5)% 5.9% Adj. EBITDA 245.2 240.4 2.0% 6.5% 85.6 77.7 10.2% 14.4% Adj. EBITDA margin (% revenue) 24.3% 24.5% (0.2)pp - 31.6% 29.2% 2.4pp - Adj. EPS (diluted) 0.70 0.74 (4.9)% - - - - - IFRS reported Net cash from operating activities 77.3 91.1 (15.1)% - - - - - Net debt/(cash) (186.3) (317.5) - - - - - - Net working capital (after factoring) (160.9) (158.3) - - - - - - Headcount (FTEs at end of period) 9,287 9,060 2.5% - - - - - Group revenue grew 8.0% YoY and 2.9% YoY in constant (ccy) and reported currency, respectively, to CHF 1,010.9 million in 2023, compared to CHF 982.8 million in the prior year period. The strengthening of the CHF versus several major currencies, including the EUR, USD and GBP led to a negative FX translation impact of over five percentage points on revenue. Solid growth in key markets By region, EMEA delivered a solid year, with revenue up 7.6% YoY ccy to CHF 609.8 million, driven by a robust performance in DACH. In Q4 2023, the UK and Southern Europe continued to show strong momentum. Revenue in NORAM was CHF 149.1 million in 2023, with constant currency growth broadly flat on the back of more cautious spending by clients. Revenue by region CHFm FY 2023 FY 2022 % Δ (CCY) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Δ (CCY) EMEA 609.8 590.2 7.6% 165.9 164.9 4.8% NORAM 149.1 159.0 0.0% 37.3 45.3 (10.0)% LATAM 99.7 104.8 0.2% 27.7 26.6 4.4% APAC 144.3 126.4 24.6% 36.1 29.8 32.8% APAC sustained strong revenue growth, up 24.6% YoY ccy to CHF 144.3 million in 2023, on the back of excellent results across the region. Revenue in Q4 2023 was up 32.8% YoY ccy, driven by over 50% YoY ccy revenue growth in Software & Cloud Services as a result of new contract wins. Revenue in LATAM was CHF 99.7 million, up 0.2% YoY ccy in 2023 due to muted performance across key markets. Performance stabilised in Q4 2023 with revenue growth of 4.4% YoY ccy, on the back of new leadership appointed for the region, Mexico and Colombia during Q4 2023. Continued growth momentum across business lines Software & Cloud Marketplace Revenue in Software & Cloud Marketplace grew 5.6% YoY ccy to CHF 549.7 million in 2023, compared to CHF 545.3 million in the prior year. Key figures – Software & Cloud Marketplace CHFm FY 2023 FY 2022 % Δ (CCY) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Δ (CCY) Revenue 549.7 545.3 5.6% 152.2 151.2 5.6% Contribution margin 477.8 471.3 6.2% 134.7 132.0 7.1% Contribution margin (% of revenue) 86.9% 86.4% - 88.5% 87.3% - Adjusted EBITDA 282.4 289.1 2.2% 83.3 84.7 2.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 51.4% 53.0% - 54.8% 56.0% - Gross billings in the Microsoft business amounted to USD 18.3 billion in 2023, up 9% compared to 2022. In Q4 2023, billings were USD 3.4 billion, up 7% YoY. Revenue growth in the Microsoft business continued to accelerate in Q4 2023, offsetting lower growth in other ISVs. Contribution margin grew to CHF 477.8 million in 2023, with the margin increasing to 86.9% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 282.4 million in 2023, up 2.2% YoY ccy compared to CHF 289.1 million in the prior year. Software & Cloud Services Software & Cloud Services delivered revenue growth of 11.0% YoY ccy to CHF 461.2 million in 2023, up from CHF 437.4 million in the prior year, driven by Cloud Services, Digital Workplace and Software Sourcing & Portfolio Management, partially offset by the phasing out of legacy services. Key figures – Software & Cloud Services CHFm FY 2023 FY 2022 % Δ (CCY) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Δ (CCY) Revenue 461.2 437.4 11.0% 118.5 114.6 7.9% Contribution margin 185.6 165.1 18.7% 52.0 47.3 16.4% Contribution margin (% of revenue) 40.2% 37.8% - 43.9% 41.3% - Adjusted EBITDA 28.1 13.6 111.5% 19.6 9.9 102.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 6.1% 3.1% - 16.6% 8.6% - Focus on cross-selling continued with 73% of LTM (to 31 December 2023) revenue generated by c. 15.9k clients purchasing both software and services, up from 15.1k a year ago. Revenue in xSimples[3] was up 12.2% and 14.6% YoY ccy in Q4 and 2023, respectively. Contribution margin increased to CHF 185.6 million in 2023, driving the margin to 40.2% of revenue, up from 37.8% in the prior year as a result of strong progress in optimising the delivery network. Adjusted EBITDA was CHF 28.1 million in 2023, compared to CHF 13.6 million in the prior year period. The margin improved to 6.1% compared to 3.1% in the prior year, driven by a strong contribution margin and operating leverage as the business continues to scale. Focus on profitable growth Group adjusted EBITDA was CHF 245.2 million in 2023, up 6.5% YoY ccy. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.3%, down by 0.2pp YoY, with the normalisation of marketing and travel costs post-Covid and co-marketing investments in the prior year period offsetting an improved contribution margin. Adjusted profit for the period was CHF 109.6 million in 2023, representing a decrease of (4.7)% YoY in reported currency, compared to CHF 115.0 million in the prior year. IFRS reported profit for the period increased to CHF 21.4 million in 2023, compared to CHF (58.3) million in the prior year period. The improvement was primarily driven by lower expenses relating to integration and M&A, as well as the impact from the exit from Russia and the financial loss relating to the company’s shareholding in Crayon, both of which impacted the prior year period. For a reconciliation of IFRS reported profit to adjusted profit for the period, see page 7 of this media release. Delivering on operational excellence In 2023, the company achieved CHF 47.0 million of cost savings through its operational excellence programme against a target of CHF 15 million, driven by re-balancing of sales resources and AI-driven cross-selling initiatives, optimisation of the services delivery network and transitioning resources to shared service centres. On an annualised basis, the cost savings in 2023 corresponded to CHF 63 million. With the programme delivering ahead of plan, the annualised cost savings target has been updated to CHF 70 million in 2024, compared to the original target of CHF 50 million. The restructuring expenses relating to the programme were CHF 39.3 million in 2023, exceeding the expected CHF 25 million due to the increased scope of implementation. An additional CHF 10 million of restructuring expenses are expected in 2024. Strong liquidity and solid balance sheet Net working capital[4] decreased to CHF (160.9) million, compared to CHF (158.3) million in the prior year. Net cash from operating activities was CHF 77.3 million in 2023, broadly in line with the prior year period. Capital expenditure totalled CHF 57.2 million, including investments in the SoftwareOne Client Portal, compared to CHF 47.3 million in the prior year period. The net debt/(cash) position was CHF (186.3) million as of 31 December 2023, compared to CHF (317.5) million as of 31 December 2022. RESULTS OVERVIEW Profit & loss summary IFRS reported Adjusted CHFm FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 % Δ % Δ at CCY Revenue from Software & Cloud Marketplace 549.8 538.4 549.7 545.3 0.8% 5.6% Revenue from Software & Cloud Services 461.5 437.4 461.2 437.4 5.4% 11.0% Total revenue 1,011.3 975.8 1,010.9 982.8 2.9% 8.0% Delivery costs - - (347.6) (346.3) 0.4% 5.3% Contribution margin - - 663.3 636.4 4.2% 9.4% SG&A - - (418.1) (396.0) 5.6% 11.2% EBITDA 161.7 136.9 245.2 240.4 2.0% 6.5% Depreciation, amortisation & impairment[5] (65.9) (58.6) (65.9) (58.6) 12.6% - EBIT 95.8 78.4 179.3 181.9 (1.4)% - Net financial items (33.3) (92.4) (24.4) (14.7) 66.0% - Earnings before tax 62.5 (14.0) 154.9 167.2 (7.4)% - Income tax expense (41.0) (44.3) (45.3) (52.2) (13.2)% - Profit for the period 21.4 (58.3) 109.6 115.0 (4.7)% - EBITDA margin (% revenue) 16.0% 14.0% 24.3% 24.5% (0.2)pp - EPS (diluted) 0.14 (0.38) 0.70 0.74 (4.9)% - Reconciliation – IFRS reported to Adjusted profit CHFm FY 2023 FY 2022 IFRS reported profit for the period 21.4 (58.3) Impact of change in revenue recognition of Microsoft Enterprise Agreements (0.2) 6.6 Share-based compensation - 4.3 Integration expenses, M&A and earn-out expenses 23.1 44.3 Russia related-loss (0.3) 35.2 Restructuring expenses 39.3 13.1 Discontinuation of MTWO vertical 5.7 - Other non-recurring items 15.9 - Total revenue and operating expense adjustments 83.5 103.5 Depreciation / (appreciation) of Crayon and impact of adjustments on financial result 8.9 77.7 Tax impact of adjustments (4.3) (7.9) Adjusted profit for the period 109.6 115.0 Source: Management view FY 2023 RESULTS DOCUMENTS The full-year 2023 results documents can be found on SoftwareOne’s website in the Results centre. 