ZURICH (Reuters) - SoftwareOne continues to be in talks with Bain Capital which "may or may not lead to an offer," the software and cloud solutions provider said on Monday in a statement released in response to media reports.

"The Board expects to conclude discussions and provide an update on the outcome of the strategic review to shareholders by the end of the month," the Swiss company said in a statement.

Separately SoftwareOne said Rohit Nagarajan had joined as Chief Revenue Officer with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Linda Pasquini)