    SOG   FR0000065864

SOGECLAIR S.A

(SOG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-09 am EST
20.70 EUR   +0.98%
Sogeclair: Yearly Statement 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

01/09/2023 | 11:31am EST
Blagnac, France, January 09th 2022-5.30 pm

Yearly Statement H2 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont


In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 December 2022, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 2,751
  • Cash balance: €13,913.89

During the 2nd half 2022 it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 6,931 titres €134,432.40 110 transactions
SALE 5,633 titres €106,298.80 141 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1,563
  • Cash balance: €39,927.75

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY
President and CEO

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 1,54 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net Debt 2022 12,1 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,6x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 62,7 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 102
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart SOGECLAIR S.A
Technical analysis trends SOGECLAIR S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,50 €
Average target price 23,55 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Gerard Marie Robardey Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Pedron Chief Operating Officer
Aurélie Picart Independent Director
Jean Seguin Independent Director
Jacques Riba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOGECLAIR S.A3.02%67
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.53%150 796
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.72%124 024
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.43%80 253
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.06%68 025
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.98%39 257