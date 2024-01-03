Official SOGECLAIR S.A press release

Blagnac, France, January 03rd 2024-5.35 pm

Yearly Statement H2 2023 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 29 December 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 679

Cash balance: €32,664.67

During the 2nd half 2023, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 12 724 equities €232,170.17 474 transactions SALE 12 118 equities €218,729.47 468 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 704

Cash balance: €35,938.82

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3 606

Cash balance: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY

President

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 474 12,724 232,170.17 468 12,118 218,729.47 03/07/2023 4 146 2691.39 1 5 93.75 04/07/2023 3 101 1835.3 1 15 275.25 05/07/2023 2 17 308.3 3 89 1,615.35 06/07/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/07/2023 1 14 254.8 4 115 2,104.75 10/07/2023 0 0 0 14 709 13,459.02 11/07/2023 5 145 2,817 5 51 1,004.3 12/07/2023 12 309 5,911.54 9 151 2,940.91 13/07/2023 4 140 2,699 2 11 213.4 14/07/2023 0 0 0 4 61 1,194.5 17/07/2023 5 161 3,178.99 2 140 2,800 18/07/2023 6 245 4,882.51 3 71 1,422.2 19/07/2023 2 12 239.8 8 340 6,935.9 20/07/2023 19 391 8,061.91 0 0 0 21/07/2023 1 36 716.4 1 25 500 24/07/2023 3 24 475.95 0 0 0 25/07/2023 8 223 4,374.19 2 75 1,497 26/07/2023 5 109 2,075.91 1 15 289.5 27/07/2023 0 0 0 6 159 3,041.8 28/07/2023 1 7 135.1 3 135 2,631 31/07/2023 20 827 15,736.57 6 191 3,557.39 01/08/2023 7 150 2,727.26 8 185 3,407.5 02/08/2023 0 0 0 9 97 1,794.9 03/08/2023 0 0 0 5 160 3,018 04/08/2023 2 21 397 1 1 19.1 07/08/2023 1 1 18.75 7 392 7,449.57 08/08/2023 13 595 11,068.84 0 0 0 09/08/2023 1 45 828 11 399 7,453.28 10/08/2023 1 30 564 2 84 1,600.5 11/08/2023 1 15 287.25 3 57 1,094.4 14/08/2023 1 10 191.5 0 0 0 15/08/2023 1 15 287.25 1 17 325.55 16/08/2023 3 40 766 1 13 248.95 17/08/2023 2 26 497.1 0 0 0 18/08/2023 2 60 1,146 0 0 0 21/08/2023 1 8 152.8 1 17 326.4 22/08/2023 1 55 1,050.5 0 0 0 23/08/2023 1 15 288 1 88 1,685.2 24/08/2023 4 144 2,753.01 0 0 0 25/08/2023 4 125 2,379.25 1 19 362.9 28/08/2023 1 50 950 0 0 0 29/08/2023 4 132 2,495 0 0 0 30/08/2023 5 48 904.75 0 0 0 31/08/2023 4 161 3,033.15 3 290 5,483 01/09/2023 6 177 3,319.55 0 0 0 04/09/2023 0 0 0 4 150 2,780 05/09/2023 1 20 368 2 81 1,498.6 06/09/2023 1 20 366 9 220 4,073.05 07/09/2023 1 50 940 9 448 8,511.05 08/09/2023 7 269 5,108.5 2 16 303.2 11/09/2023 5 60 1,136 0 0 0 12/09/2023 5 59 1,110.15 1 1 18.9 13/09/2023 7 226 4,222.1 2 19 358.85 14/09/2023 5 152 2,818.4 0 0 0 15/09/2023 9 282 5,110.4 3 33 591.8 18/09/2023 4 49 869.9 5 410 7,353.5 19/09/2023 0 0 0 2 99 1,782 20/09/2023 8 205 3,658.5 4 120 2,179.6 21/09/2023 3 8 142.4 1 15 270 22/09/2023 7 392 6,939.6 0 0 0 25/09/2023 14 0 0 1 0 0 26/09/2023 5 227 3,793.5 2 94 1,580.65 27/09/2023 4 450 7,477.5 5 171 2,856.9 28/09/2023 5 0 0 3 0 0 29/09/2023 10 220 3,527.4 3 36 590.4 02/10/2023 2 0 0 5 0 0 03/10/2023 8 201 3,110.65 3 70 1,096.5 04/10/2023 6 91 1,381.1 11 417 6,433.2 05/10/2023 2 0 0 4 0 0 06/10/2023 1 32 483.2 6 273 4,142.9 09/10/2023 1 0 0 8 0 0 10/10/2023 2 54 842.4 11 610 9,51.,7 11/10/2023 0 0 0 9 239 3,853.4 12/10/2023 2 100 1,630 5 256 4,242.4 13/10/2023 6 221 3,658.75 1 0 0 16/10/2023 0 0 0 5 250 4,151.75 17/10/2023 1 3 49.8 3 53 885 18/10/2023 0 0 0 7 44 753.6 19/10/2023 9 344 588.,3 3 134 2,282.5 20/10/2023 1 113 1,932.3 1 50 860 23/10/2023 7 286 4,857 1 1 17.1 24/10/2023 2 50 855 2 120 2,058.45 25/10/2023 6 86 1,474.2 26 190 3,287 26/10/2023 0 0 0 16 100 1,730 27/10/2023 4 24 418.7 11 58 1,020 30/10/2023 3 85 1,506.5 6 112 1,992.6 31/10/2023 5 120 2,112 3 40 713.2 01/11/2023 3 110 1,926 6 59 1,045.2 02/11/2023 2 78 1,407.9 7 123 2,233.5 03/11/2023 9 221 4,022.1 0 0 0 06/11/2023 5 151 2,718 1 50 905 07/11/2023 2 50 895 1 45 810 08/11/2023 2 44 790.6 6 151 2,731.4 09/11/2023 10 185 3,316.5 6 126 2,290.6 10/11/2023 1 1 17.7 2 7 123.9 13/11/2023 0 0 0 9 0 0 14/11/2023 0 0 0 5 66 1,196.2 15/11/2023 0 0 0 4 181 3,327.3 16/11/2023 2 40 742 0 0 0 17/11/2023 6 175 3,218.65 0 0 0 20/11/2023 2 15 272.95 6 63 1,153.1 21/11/2023 3 40 740 0 0 0 22/11/2023 6 73 1,340.8 0 0 0 23/11/2023 1 43 782.6 1 1 18.3 24/11/2023 5 124 2,263.4 0 0 0 27/11/2023 2 10 180.5 0 0 0 28/11/2023 1 14 252.7 1 50 902.5 29/11/2023 4 111 1,983.5 3 12 216.15 30/11/2023 0 0 0 2 50 890 01/12/2023 0 0 0 7 122 2,192.85 04/12/2023 3 114 2,075.5 1 16 292 05/12/2023 0 0 0 6 192 3,559 06/12/2023 2 75 1,410.25 3 38 721.2 07/12/2023 6 90 1,696 0 0 0 08/12/2023 4 65 1,224 5 68 1,281.8 11/12/2023 7 191 3,609.8 0 0 0 12/12/2023 0 0 0 13 110 2,073 13/12/2023 5 197 3,714.4 1 26 491.4 14/12/2023 1 8 149.6 0 0 0 15/12/2023 2 31 579.7 2 70 1,312.5 18/12/2023 1 5 93.75 7 112 2,105.5 19/12/2023 9 0 0 2 0 0 20/12/2023 8 274 5,061.15 2 189 3,508.9 21/12/2023 9 259 4,529.3 4 141 2,497.2 22/12/2023 3 240 4,314 1 105 1,890 27/12/2023 5 266 4,825.45 13 646 11,798.15 28/12/2023 7 95 1,735.5 4 54 993.25 29/12/2023 0 0 0 3 138 2,536.5

