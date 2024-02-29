(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
Sogefi rises 6.8 percent after gaining 70 percent in the past month. Over the past year, it has posted triple-digit gains.
Avio advances 4.2% after rising 17% in the last month. In the last six months, the stock gained 2.7 percent and in the last year, it gave up 6.6 percent.
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
Antares Vision is 4.6 percent in the red after rallying more than 20 percent in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has given up 64% and in the last year has lost 70%.
BasicNet falls 4.6 percent after falling 11 percent in the last month. Over the past year, the stock has left more than 25 percent on the parterre.
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
