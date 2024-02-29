(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Sogefi rises 6.8 percent after gaining 70 percent in the past month. Over the past year, it has posted triple-digit gains.

----------

Avio advances 4.2% after rising 17% in the last month. In the last six months, the stock gained 2.7 percent and in the last year, it gave up 6.6 percent.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Antares Vision is 4.6 percent in the red after rallying more than 20 percent in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has given up 64% and in the last year has lost 70%.

----------

BasicNet falls 4.6 percent after falling 11 percent in the last month. Over the past year, the stock has left more than 25 percent on the parterre.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.