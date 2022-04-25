Sogefi S p A : April 25, 2022 – Q1 2022 Results

1Q 2022 Results
April 25, 2022
Frederic SIPAHI - CEO
Olivier PROUST - Head of Finance
AGENDA
Q1 2022 Results
Revenues at €381.1m vs 352.8m in Q1 2021
+5.4% at constant exchange benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought
EBITDA at € 50.0m vs €54.2m in Q1 2021
FCF1 at € 42.8m vs €33.0m in Q1 2021
Net debt1 at € 213.4
vs € 258.2m Dec. 2020
1. FCF and Net debt excluding IFRS 16
-
• Contribution margin € 106.8m vs € 108.3m in Q1 2021
-
• EBITDA excluding non-recurring: € 49.1 M€ vs € 49.8m in Q1 2021
-
• Gross fixed costs reduce to € 58m vs € 60.3m in Q1 2021
€ 21.2m vs € 25.4m in Q1 2021
Net income at € 10.7m vs € 11.8m in Q1 2021
Free Cash Flow positive at € 42.8m (€33.0m in Q1 2022) thanks to specific actions on working capital put in place to balance higher raw materials and finished goods necessary in this unprecedented period
Net debt of € 213.4m versus € 258.2m end of 2021 and € 261.1m end March 2021
Sales by Geography
|
€m
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
reported change
|
constant exchange rates
|
reference market production
|
performance vs market
(bps)
|
weight based on Q1 2022
|
Europe 27
|
224.9
|
234.1
|
4.1%
|
3.7%
|
-17.0%
|
2070
|
61.4%
|
North America
|
69.9
|
79.4
|
13.5%
|
5.6%
|
-1.8%
|
740
|
20.8%
|
South America
|
15.9
|
21.0
|
31.9%
|
32.5%
|
-13.3%
|
4580
|
5.5%
|
Asia
|
44.7
|
48.1
|
7.6%
|
0.5%
|
4.7%
|
-420
|
12.6%
|
- of which China
|
23.8
|
24.6
|
3.6%
|
-5.5%
|
6.1%
|
-1160
|
6.5%
|
Intercompany
|
(2.6)
|
(1.5)
|
Total
|
352.8
|
381.1
|
8.0%
|
5.4%
|
-4.5%
|
990
|
100.0%
|
-
• Outperformance in most areas except China, where Q1 2021 recorded strong growth thanks to the launch of new programs
-
• Russia / Ukraine represents very small amount ( 0.7% of turnover)
Source: Sogefi and IHS data. Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicles only. Asia is China + India
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:38:09 UTC.