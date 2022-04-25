Sogefi S p A : April 25, 2022 – Q1 2022 Results

1Q 2022 Results

April 25, 2022

Frederic SIPAHI - CEO

Olivier PROUST - Head of Finance

 Q1 2022 Results

 A Sustainable Transformation

 Market Outlook 2022

Q1 2022 Results

Revenues at €381.1m vs 352.8m in Q1 2021

+5.4% at constant exchange benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought

EBITDA at € 50.0m vs €54.2m in Q1 2021

EBITNet Income

FCF1 at € 42.8m vs €33.0m in Q1 2021

Net debt1 at € 213.4 vs € 258.2m Dec. 2020

1. FCF and Net debt excluding IFRS 16

• Contribution margin € 106.8m vs € 108.3m in Q1 2021

• EBITDA excluding non-recurring: € 49.1 M€ vs € 49.8m in Q1 2021

• Gross fixed costs reduce to € 58m vs € 60.3m in Q1 2021

€ 21.2m vs € 25.4m in Q1 2021

Net income at € 10.7m vs € 11.8m in Q1 2021

Free Cash Flow positive at € 42.8m (€33.0m in Q1 2022) thanks to specific actions on working capital put in place to balance higher raw materials and finished goods necessary in this unprecedented period

Net debt of € 213.4m versus € 258.2m end of 2021 and € 261.1m end March 2021

Sales by Geography

€m Q1 2021 Q1 2022 reported change constant exchange rates reference market production performance vs market (bps) weight based on Q1 2022 Europe 27 224.9 234.1 4.1% 3.7% -17.0% 2070 61.4% North America 69.9 79.4 13.5% 5.6% -1.8% 740 20.8% South America 15.9 21.0 31.9% 32.5% -13.3% 4580 5.5% Asia 44.7 48.1 7.6% 0.5% 4.7% -420 12.6% - of which China 23.8 24.6 3.6% -5.5% 6.1% -1160 6.5% Intercompany (2.6) (1.5) Total 352.8 381.1 8.0% 5.4% -4.5% 990 100.0% • +5.4% at constant exchange benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought

• Outperformance in most areas except China, where Q1 2021 recorded strong growth thanks to the launch of new programs

• Russia / Ukraine represents very small amount ( 0.7% of turnover)

Source: Sogefi and IHS data. Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicles only. Asia is China + India