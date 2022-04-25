Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Sogefi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   IT0000076536

SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/22 11:37:46 am EDT
0.9420 EUR   +1.29%
02:39aSOGEFI S P A : April 25, 2022 – Q1 2022 Results
PU
04/22SOGEFI : AGM approves Financial Statement for 2021. Board of Directors appointed for three years 2022-2024
PU
04/22SOGEFI : results for first quarter 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sogefi S p A : April 25, 2022 – Q1 2022 Results

04/25/2022 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q 2022 Results

April 25, 2022

Frederic SIPAHI - CEO

Olivier PROUST - Head of Finance

AGENDA

  • Q1 2022 Results

  • A Sustainable Transformation

  • Market Outlook 2022

Q1 2022 Results

Revenues at 381.1m vs 352.8m in Q1 2021

+5.4% at constant exchange benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought

EBITDA at 50.0m vs 54.2m in Q1 2021

EBITNet Income

FCF1 at 42.8m vs 33.0m in Q1 2021

Net debt1 at 213.4

vs 258.2m Dec. 2020

1. FCF and Net debt excluding IFRS 16

  • Contribution margin 106.8m vs 108.3m in Q1 2021

  • EBITDA excluding non-recurring: 49.1 M vs 49.8m in Q1 2021

  • Gross fixed costs reduce to 58m vs 60.3m in Q1 2021

21.2m vs 25.4m in Q1 2021

Net income at 10.7m vs 11.8m in Q1 2021

Free Cash Flow positive at 42.8m (33.0m in Q1 2022) thanks to specific actions on working capital put in place to balance higher raw materials and finished goods necessary in this unprecedented period

Net debt of 213.4m versus 258.2m end of 2021 and 261.1m end March 2021

Sales by Geography

€m

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

reported change

constant exchange rates

reference market production

performance vs market

(bps)

weight based on Q1 2022

Europe 27

224.9

234.1

4.1%

3.7%

-17.0%

2070

61.4%

North America

69.9

79.4

13.5%

5.6%

-1.8%

740

20.8%

South America

15.9

21.0

31.9%

32.5%

-13.3%

4580

5.5%

Asia

44.7

48.1

7.6%

0.5%

4.7%

-420

12.6%

- of which China

23.8

24.6

3.6%

-5.5%

6.1%

-1160

6.5%

Intercompany

(2.6)

(1.5)

Total

352.8

381.1

8.0%

5.4%

-4.5%

990

100.0%

  • +5.4% at constant exchange benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought

  • Outperformance in most areas except China, where Q1 2021 recorded strong growth thanks to the launch of new programs

  • Russia / Ukraine represents very small amount ( 0.7% of turnover)

Source: Sogefi and IHS data. Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicles only. Asia is China + India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOGEFI S.P.A.
02:39aSOGEFI S P A : April 25, 2022 – Q1 2022 Results
PU
04/22SOGEFI : AGM approves Financial Statement for 2021. Board of Directors appointed for three..
PU
04/22SOGEFI : results for first quarter 2022
PU
04/22Sogefi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/01SOGEFI S P A : Candidate lists for the appointment of Board of Directors
PU
04/01SOGEFI S P A : Deposito documentazione
PU
03/29SOGEFI S P A : Deposito documentazione
PU
03/23SOGEFI S P A : Deposito documentazione
PU
03/23SOGEFI S P A : March 23, 2022 – Star Conference 2022
PU
03/11SOGEFI S P A : Deposito documentazione
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 390 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
Net income 2022 19,6 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net Debt 2022 312 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,17x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 111 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 462
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart SOGEFI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sogefi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOGEFI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,94 €
Average target price 1,42 €
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederic Ozgur Sipahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yann Albrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Monica Mondardini Chairman
Roberta di Vieto Independent Director
Patrizia Canziani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOGEFI S.P.A.-20.30%120
DENSO CORPORATION-20.46%44 945
APTIV PLC-35.45%28 847
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.60%18 162
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.31%15 561
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-29.10%14 950