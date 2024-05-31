PRESS RELEASE
COMPLETED THE SALE OF THE FILTRATION BUSINESS UNIT
TO THE US PRIVATE EQUITY FUND PACIFIC AVENUE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Milan, 31 May 2024 - Sogefi gives notice that today it has completed the sale of its Filtration Business Unit to the US private equity fund Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.
The cash consideration received by Sogefi, in line with the press release issued on 23 February 2024, amounts to Euro 331.2 million, determined on the basis of an enterprise value of Euro 374 million and adjustments based on the net working capital and net financial position estimated at 31 May 2024, as customary for this type of transactions.
The sale and purchase agreement provides for a price adjustment mechanism in the coming months based on the actual values of the net working capital and net financial position as at 31 May 2024.
