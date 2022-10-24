Advanced search
    SO   IT0000076536

SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
0.8600 EUR   +7.50%
02:40aSogefi S P A : October 24, 2022 – 9M 2022 Results
PU
10/21Sogefi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
07/22Transcript : Sogefi S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
Sogefi S p A : October 24, 2022 – 9M 2022 Results

10/24/2022 | 02:40am EDT
9M 2022 Results

October 24, 2022

Frédéric SIPAHI - CEO

Olivier PROUST - CFO

AGENDA

  • 9M 2022 Results
  • A resilient business model and a Sustainable Transformation
  • Market Outlook 2022

01

9M 2022 Results

9M 2022: Strong Results in an Unprecedented Market Scenario

Sales up thanks to market outperformance and benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought

Managing raw and energy price increase with pass-thought, indexation and internal efficiency actions to reduce energy intensity

Rapid cost base and organization adaptation to current market conditions thanks to execution of

strong structural actions

  • Despite of supply chain disruption, Covid, Russia/Ukraine and customer stop and go's'
  • Despite of huge material price and energy costs increase group defending margin / cash
  • The current unprecedented scenario (material shortage, lockdowns, customers/suppliers stop and go's) was faced with a more agile internal organization

4 I

Revenues at €1165.6m

vs 990.0m in 9M 2021

EBITDA at € 151.3m

vs €144.1m in 9M 2021

EBIT

Net Income

FCF1 at € 35.3m

vs €26.5m in 9M 2021

Net debt1 at € 219.7

vs € 258.2m Dec. 2021

1. FCF and Net debt excluding IFRS 16

9M 2022 Financial Highlights

  • +11.7% at constant exchange benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought and good Aftermarket performance, over performing the market (+7.5%)
  • Volume positive (+3.4%)
  • Contribution margin € 322.8m vs € 310.8m in 9M 2021
  • EBITDA excluding non-recurring: € 145.9 m€ vs € 133.2m in 9M 2021
  • Gross fixed costs substantially stable at € 175.0m vs € 170.0m in 9M 2021 with ratio to sales down from 17.2% to 15.0%
  • € 62.3m vs € 49.4m in 9M 2021 with higher growth in value excluding non recurring
  • (€ 56.8m vs € 40.3m)

Net income substantially up at € 34.2m vs € 24.3m in 9M 2021 excluding the accounting impact of Argentina disposal

Free Cash Flow positive at € 35.3m (€26.5m in 9M 2021) thanks to the positive operating results and a change in working capital less unfavorable than 9M 2021

Net debt of € 219.7m versus € 258.2m end of 2021 and € 267.4m end September 2021

5 I

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
