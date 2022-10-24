Sogefi S p A : October 24, 2022 – 9M 2022 Results

|
9M 2022: Strong Results in an Unprecedented Market Scenario
Sales up thanks to market outperformance and benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought
Managing raw and energy price increase with pass-thought, indexation and internal efficiency actions to reduce energy intensity
Rapid cost base and organization adaptation to current market conditions thanks to execution of
strong structural actions
-
Despite of supply chain disruption, Covid, Russia/Ukraine and customer stop and go's'
-
Despite of huge material price and energy costs increase group defending margin / cash
-
The current unprecedented scenario (material shortage, lockdowns, customers/suppliers stop and go's) was faced with a more agile internal organization
Revenues at €1165.6m
vs 990.0m in 9M 2021
EBITDA at € 151.3m
vs €144.1m in 9M 2021
EBIT
Net Income
FCF1 at € 35.3m
vs €26.5m in 9M 2021
Net debt1 at € 219.7
vs € 258.2m Dec. 2021
1. FCF and Net debt excluding IFRS 16
9M 2022 Financial Highlights
-
+11.7% at constant exchange benefiting of price increase related to pass-thought and good Aftermarket performance, over performing the market (+7.5%)
-
Volume positive (+3.4%)
-
Contribution margin € 322.8m vs € 310.8m in 9M 2021
-
EBITDA excluding non-recurring: € 145.9 m€ vs € 133.2m in 9M 2021
-
Gross fixed costs substantially stable at € 175.0m vs € 170.0m in 9M 2021 with ratio to sales down from 17.2% to 15.0%
-
€ 62.3m vs € 49.4m in 9M 2021 with higher growth in value excluding non recurring
-
(€ 56.8m vs € 40.3m)
Net income substantially up at € 34.2m vs € 24.3m in 9M 2021 excluding the accounting impact of Argentina disposal
Free Cash Flow positive at € 35.3m (€26.5m in 9M 2021) thanks to the positive operating results and a change in working capital less unfavorable than 9M 2021
Net debt of € 219.7m versus € 258.2m end of 2021 and € 267.4m end September 2021
5 I
