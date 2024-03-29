PRESS RELEASE

PUBBLICATION OF LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT

OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, 29 March 2024 - Sogefi S.p.A. announces that, within the prescribed term, on 28 March 2024, two lists for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024-2025-2026 at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, to be held on April 22, 2024 at 4.00 p.m., at a first call and, April 23 2024, same time, at a second call, have been filed. The lists are detailed below.

List n. 1 submitted by the company CIR S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Ciovassino n. 1, holder of 66,830,988 ordinary shares Sogefi, equal to 55.64% of the share capital, which contains the following candidates:

Candidates for the position of Acting Auditor

1. Gaetano Rebecchini

2. Rita Rolli

3. Daniela Travella

Candidates for the position of Alternate Auditor

1. Luigi Borrè

2. Anna Maria Allievi

3. Mauro Girelli

List n. 2 submitted by the company Navig s.a.s. of Giorgio Zaffaroni, with registered office in Milan, Via Vincenzo Monti 5, holder of 5,800,000 ordinary shares Sogefi, equal to 4.829% of the share capital, which contains the following candidates:

Candidates for the position of Acting Auditor

1.

Daniela DelfrateCandidates for the position of Alternate Auditor

1.

Franco Aldo AbbateThe lists, together with the certifications proving the ownership of the shareholding necessary for their presentation, the declaration of the candidates who accept the candidacy and certify possession of the requirements prescribed by the law and the Articles of Association, their professional profiles and the administration and control positions held in other company, are available to the public at the registered office, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website atwww.sogefigroup.com (Shareholders - Shareholders' Meeting section).

*****

Contacts: Press Office Investor Relations Sogefi Dini Romiti Consulting tel.: +39 02 467501 Angelo Lupoli e-mail:ir@sogefigroup.com alupoli@dr-cons.it www.sogefigroup.com tel.: + 39 349 5314521

The Press Release is available for consultation on:https://www.sogefigroup.com/it/area-stampa/index.html