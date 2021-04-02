Log in
SOGEFI S.P.A.

SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
04/01
1.388 EUR   +4.68%
07:38aSOGEFI S P A  : Deposito documentazione
PU
03/31SOGEFI S P A  : Deposito documentazione
PU
03/30SOGEFI S P A  : Candidate list for the election of the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
Sogefi S p A : Deposito documentazione

04/02/2021 | 07:38am EDT
DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 2 aprile 2021 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che, con riferimento alla prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 23 aprile 2021 in prima convocazione ed, occorrendo, per il 26 aprile 2021 in seconda convocazione, le Relazioni del Consiglio di Amministrazione relative al punto 3 all'ordine del giorno (Autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie previa revoca della precedente e correlata autorizzazione a disporne) ed al punto 4 all'ordine del giorno (Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti), sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo https://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti-investitori/assemblee-azionisti/2021/index.html.

DOCUMENTATION FILING

Milan, April 2nd, 2021 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, with reference to the next Shareholders' meeting called on April 23, 2021 in first call and, if a second call should be necessary, on April 26, 2021, the Reports of the Board of Directors on item 3 of the agenda (Approval of the purchase of own shares subject to revocation of the previous one and related approval on this matter) and on item 4 of the agenda (Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid), are available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website https://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/2021/index.html.

***

Contatti:

Investor Relations Sogefi

Yann Albrand

tel.: +39 02 467501

e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.com www.sogefigroup.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo CIR tel.: +39 02 722701

e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.com www.cirgroup.com

Il comunicato stampa è consultabile su internet: http://www.sogefigroup.com/it/areastampa/index.html

Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 11:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 209 M 1 424 M 1 424 M
Net income 2020 -32,0 M -37,7 M -37,7 M
Net Debt 2020 375 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 164 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 284
Free-Float 42,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,39 €
Last Close Price 1,39 €
Spread / Highest target 8,07%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederic Ozgur Sipahi Chief Executive Officer
Yann Albrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Monica Mondardini Chairman
Roberta di Vieto Independent Director
Patrizia Canziani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGEFI S.P.A.17.43%193
DENSO CORPORATION15.91%49 810
APTIV PLC8.02%38 065
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.22.83%26 925
CONTINENTAL AG-5.93%26 842
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD15.26%24 064
