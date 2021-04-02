Sogefi S p A : Deposito documentazione

DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE

Milano, 2 aprile 2021 - Sogefi S.p.A. rende noto che, con riferimento alla prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti convocata per il 23 aprile 2021 in prima convocazione ed, occorrendo, per il 26 aprile 2021 in seconda convocazione, le Relazioni del Consiglio di Amministrazione relative al punto 3 all'ordine del giorno (Autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie previa revoca della precedente e correlata autorizzazione a disporne) ed al punto 4 all'ordine del giorno (Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti), sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE e sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo https://www.sogefigroup.com/it/azionisti-investitori/assemblee-azionisti/2021/index.html.

DOCUMENTATION FILING

Milan, April 2nd, 2021 - Sogefi S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, with reference to the next Shareholders' meeting called on April 23, 2021 in first call and, if a second call should be necessary, on April 26, 2021, the Reports of the Board of Directors on item 3 of the agenda (Approval of the purchase of own shares subject to revocation of the previous one and related approval on this matter) and on item 4 of the agenda (Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid), are available at the Company's registered office, on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the Company's website https://www.sogefigroup.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/2021/index.html.

Contatti:

Investor Relations Sogefi

Yann Albrand

tel.: +39 02 467501

e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.com www.sogefigroup.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo CIR tel.: +39 02 722701

e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.com www.cirgroup.com

