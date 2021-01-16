Log in
SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 01/15 11:35:55 am
1.188 EUR   -2.62%
SOGEFI S P A : sells Filtration plant in Spain
PU
2020SOGEFI S P A : sells filtration business in Brazil
PU
2020SOGEFI S P A : diesel expertise on the best-selling light commercial vehicles
PU
Sogefi S p A : sells Filtration plant in Spain

01/16/2021 | 07:28am EST
PRESS RELEASE

SOGEFI SELLS FILTRATION PLANT IN SPAIN

Milan, January 15 2021 - Sogefi sold its Filtration plant in Cerdanyola, Spain, to Fragola International Group. The transaction excludes the After Market activities in Spain, that will remain within Sogefi's perimeter.

The disposed activity had sales of € 9 million in 2020. Enterprise value for the transaction is estimated around € 1.4 million.

The sale of the Spanish Filtration plant is part of Sogefi's plan to rationalize its production footprint in Europe.

For Fragola International Group, a company specialized in automotive technical parts and packaging, the acquisition provides a consolidation of its European footprint.

***

Contacts:

Sogefi Investor Relations

Yann Albrand

tel.: +39 02 467501

e-mail: ir@sogefigroup.com www.sogefigroup.com

CIR Group Press Office tel.: +39 02 722701

e-mail: infostampa@cirgroup.com www.cirgroup.com



Disclaimer

Sogefi S.p.A. published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 12:27:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
