    SO   IT0000076536

SOGEFI S.P.A.

(SO)
  Report
04/21/2023
1.187 EUR   -1.74%
Sogefi, revenues rise to double digits in first quarter; profit up

04/21/2023 | 10:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - Sogefi Spa reported Friday that in the first quarter it achieved revenues of EUR431.6 million, up 13 percent from EUR381.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR13.2 million up from EUR10.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Ebitda amounted to EUR53.7 million up 7.4 percent from EUR50.0 million in the same period last year.

Ebit as of March 31, 2023 is EUR25.7 million up 21 percent from EUR21.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net debt is EUR186.9 million from EUR213.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

As for the future, as stated in a company note, "in the absence of any factors of serious deterioration in the geopolitical and macroeconomic scenario compared to the current one, the Sogefi group, for 2023, expects mid-single digit revenue growth and profitability, excluding nonrecurring charges, at least in line with that recorded in fiscal year 2022."

Sogefi trades in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR1.22 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 614 M 1 770 M 1 770 M
Net income 2023 31,5 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net Debt 2023 260 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,28x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 143 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 384
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart SOGEFI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sogefi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOGEFI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Average target price 1,25 €
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederic Ozgur Sipahi CFO-Air & Cooling Business Unit
Olivier Proust Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Monica Mondardini Chairman
Mauro Melis Lead Independent Director
Christian Georges Streiff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOGEFI S.P.A.29.89%157
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)19.56%7 105
MISUMI GROUP INC.14.45%6 994
SFS GROUP AG38.51%5 270
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-17.55%3 798
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC16.21%3 747
