Sogefi, revenues rise to double digits in first quarter; profit up

(Alliance News) - Sogefi Spa reported Friday that in the first quarter it achieved revenues of EUR431.6 million, up 13 percent from EUR381.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR13.2 million up from EUR10.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Ebitda amounted to EUR53.7 million up 7.4 percent from EUR50.0 million in the same period last year.

Ebit as of March 31, 2023 is EUR25.7 million up 21 percent from EUR21.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net debt is EUR186.9 million from EUR213.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

As for the future, as stated in a company note, "in the absence of any factors of serious deterioration in the geopolitical and macroeconomic scenario compared to the current one, the Sogefi group, for 2023, expects mid-single digit revenue growth and profitability, excluding nonrecurring charges, at least in line with that recorded in fiscal year 2022."

Sogefi trades in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR1.22 per share.

