Sogou : Wins Grand Prize at MIND News Recommendation Competition

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced that it has won the Grand Prize at the MIND News Recommendation Competition, a world-class competition on news recommendation held by Microsoft Research Asia (MRSA) and Microsoft News. This demonstrates Sogou's industry-leading capabilities in search and recommendation.

The MIND News Recommendation Competition is committed to promoting the research and practice related to news recommendation, which is a challenging task due to the ever-accelerating complexity of news information and updates, as well as the diverse and dynamic interests of users. The competition requires participants to improve news recommendation systems, based on a large-scale English dataset, to provide users more personalized reading experience and alleviate information overload. It has attracted top teams worldwide, from countries such as China, South Korea, Canada, France, and others.

As this year's Grand Prize winner, Sogou has proved its technical capacity developed from years of in-depth research and accumulated experience in search and recommendation algorithms. The team adopted a multi-angle information modeling scheme in the competition, integrating a single model with multiple downsampling datasets, which achieved leading results in all performance indicators.

Specifically, in terms of data processing, despite the imbalance of positive and negative news samples, the Sogou team innovatively used ⅕ negative instances, which generated nearly the same results while greatly reduced training time. In terms of text modeling, through leveraging BERT's BPR tokenizer and the combination of DNN, DIN attention mechanism and DLRM, Sogou team achieved higher accuracy of personalized news recommendation.

These leading technologies have also been widely applied to Sogou products, such as Sogou Search and Sogou Mobile Browser, to provide more tailored recommendations to millions of users, meeting users' needs and interests and helping them get quality information online. Sogou will continue its efforts to provide better products and improve user experience with this set of cutting-edge technologies.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

